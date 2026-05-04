Cruise Ship Anchored Off Cape Verde Amid Hantavirus Concerns

A cruise ship, the MV Hondius, is stranded off the coast of Cape Verde after authorities denied docking permission due to concerns over a potential hantavirus outbreak and multiple deaths among passengers. The WHO states the risk to the public remains low.

A cruise ship , the MV Hondius, is currently anchored off the coast of Praia, Cape Verde , facing a complex situation involving a potential hantavirus outbreak and multiple fatalities.

The vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, is carrying 149 passengers representing 23 different nationalities, including individuals from Spain, Britain, and the United States. Despite assurances from the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe that the risk to the wider public remains low, Cape Verdean authorities have denied the ship permission to dock, prioritizing the protection of their own population. This decision prevents any direct contact between passengers and the country's residents.

The situation began to unfold with reports of illness among those on board during the voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina. Tragically, three deaths have been confirmed – two occurred while the ship was at sea, and one after a passenger was disembarked. Currently, one passenger is receiving intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa, after a confirmed diagnosis of hantavirus. Two other passengers are described as requiring urgent medical attention.

Oceanwide Expeditions has emphasized that while hantavirus has been identified in the critically ill patient, a definitive link to the three deaths has not yet been established. The company is cooperating with health authorities and implementing strict precautionary measures on board, including isolation protocols, enhanced hygiene practices, and continuous medical monitoring of all passengers and crew. The denial of docking in Cape Verde has prompted a search for alternative solutions.

Spain's Canary Islands are being considered as a potential location for disembarkation, where more comprehensive medical screening and handling can be facilitated. Dutch authorities have stepped forward to lead a coordinated effort to repatriate the two symptomatic individuals to the Netherlands for specialized care, contingent upon receiving authorization from Cape Verdean officials. The Dutch foreign ministry is actively exploring the logistical and medical aspects of this evacuation.

Local medical personnel have assessed the condition of the two sick crew members, but permission for their evacuation to shore has been withheld. The WHO is actively involved in the response, providing support to the countries involved in medical care, evacuation planning, investigations, and public health risk assessments.

Hans Kluge, the WHO's director for Europe, reiterated that hantavirus infections are uncommon and typically associated with exposure to infected rodents, emphasizing that there is no cause for widespread panic or travel restrictions. The organization is treating the situation with urgency, acknowledging the tragic loss of life and the need for careful patient monitoring and support. Initial reports from the WHO indicated one confirmed case of hantavirus and five additional suspected cases, but further confirmation is pending.

The agency stresses the importance of vigilance, as hantavirus, though rare, can spread between people and lead to severe respiratory illness. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing negotiations and logistical challenges surrounding the safe disembarkation and medical care of those affected. Oceanwide Expeditions continues to provide updates and cooperate with authorities to resolve the crisis while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone on board.

The focus remains on securing appropriate medical attention for those in need and preventing any further spread of the potential hantavirus outbreak





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cruise Ship Hantavirus Cape Verde WHO Outbreak MV Hondius Oceanwide Expeditions Public Health Medical Evacuation Travel Restrictions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thomson-East Coast Line Resumes Normal Service After Six-Hour DisruptionA signalling fault caused significant delays on the Thomson-East Coast Line on May 3rd, with full service resuming in the afternoon. The disruption affected multiple stations and resulted in a complete line halt for a period of time.

Read more »

Sweden Boards Vessel Suspected of Being Part of Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' in Baltic SeaSwedish Coast Guard boarded the Jin Hui, a vessel flying a Syrian flag, suspected of belonging to Russia's 'shadow fleet'. The ship is under investigation for seaworthiness and insurance deficiencies, following a recent confiscation of another vessel suspected of transporting stolen Ukrainian grain.

Read more »

Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Results in DeathsA hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic has led to three deaths and several suspected cases. The WHO is investigating and working with affected countries to manage the situation. The virus is typically transmitted from rodents to humans.

Read more »

Three die on Atlantic cruise ship from suspected hantavirus outbreak: WHOThe outbreak occurred on the MV Hondius, which was sailing from Argentina to Cape Verde.

Read more »

US Navy Crew Released After Interception of Iranian-Flagged ShipA US Navy crew detained aboard the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska has been released and handed over to Pakistani authorities for transfer to Iran, following coordination between Washington, Tehran, and Islamabad.

Read more »

Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Results in Three DeathsA hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde has led to three passenger deaths and several suspected cases. A UK national is in intensive care in South Africa, and the ship is currently anchored off the coast of Cape Verde.

Read more »