Cruise Ship with Hantavirus Outbreak to Begin Evacuations in Canary Islands

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius, affected by a deadly hantavirus outbreak, will start being flown to their home countries after the ship arrives in the Canary Islands. The vessel, which has seen three deaths and multiple illnesses, will anchor off Tenerife, where authorities will coordinate evacuations via smaller vessels and buses to the airport.

A drone view captured the MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying passengers suspected of having hantavirus, as it prepared to leave Praia, Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026.

The vessel, which had been under international scrutiny due to a deadly outbreak, is now set to arrive in the Canary Islands, where authorities will begin evacuating passengers to their home countries. The Spanish government announced on Friday that the ship would dock at the port of Granadilla on Tenerife, off the coast of West Africa, on Sunday morning. Cabinet minister Angel Victor Torres confirmed that planes would be ready to transport passengers immediately upon arrival.

The MV Hondius has been at the center of global concern after three passengers died following the ship's departure from Argentina in April. Three more unwell passengers were removed from the vessel off Cape Verde on Wednesday, leaving nearly 150 people from 23 countries still aboard. Health minister Monica Garcia stated that foreign nationals exhibiting symptoms, if not in need of urgent medical care, would be evacuated under arrangements made by their respective governments.

She emphasized that authorities are assessing all possible scenarios to ensure a coordinated response. Spanish officials have clarified that the ship will not dock but will anchor offshore, with passengers transferred to the port via a smaller vessel. From there, they will be transported to the nearby airport by bus, as outlined by Virginia Barcones, head of Spain's emergency services.

The situation has highlighted the challenges of managing health crises on international vessels, with governments working to balance public safety and humanitarian concerns





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Hantavirus Outbreak MV Hondius Canary Islands Cruise Ship Evacuation International Health Crisis

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