Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing faces six employment claims after its central kitchen closed. The Food Drinks Allied Workers Union is assisting affected staff with job leads and claims.

Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing is currently facing at least six formal employment claims following the abrupt closure of its central kitchen. The legal disputes arise from a broader corporate restructuring that saw the facility cease operations on October 5. This shutdown occurred just days after the group entered receivership on September 29, a process designed to manage asset protection and creditor interests during financial transition.

Legal Disputes and Union Support Roles

Official court hearing records identified by The Straits Times confirm six separate cases involving six distinct claimants against the manufacturing entity. The Employment Claims Tribunal handles these specific disputes, which typically involve salary-related issues and wrongful dismissals that could not be resolved through initial mediation. At this stage, the precise nature of the six claims, the specific monetary amounts sought by the employees, and whether the disputes are directly linked to the central kitchen closure remain unestablished in public records.

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Sankaradass S. Chami, the general secretary of the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU), confirmed that the union is actively supporting the affected members. Although the manufacturing arm of Crystal Jade is not formally unionized, the FDAWU has stepped in to assist workers who are navigating the complex claims process. The union collaborated with TADM@NTUC to help these employees understand their legal rights and file employment-related claims for money owed under their existing employment contracts.

Receivership Context and Management Decisions

Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing's central kitchen stopped operations on October 5, immediately following the appointment of receivers from the financial and risk advisory firm Kroll. This appointment took place on September 29, when Kroll was named receivers over the group's Singapore and Hong Kong holding companies. Receivership is a formal legal process where appointed professionals take control of specific company assets to protect the interests of creditors during periods of financial distress.

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Kroll has publicly stated that the decision to close the central kitchen was a management choice made independently of the receivership scope. In a recent response to media inquiries, the advisory firm reiterated that the kitchen closure fell outside the direct control of the receivers. However, Kroll emphasized that management and the appointed receivers worked closely with unions to provide necessary resources and career opportunities for the displaced employees. The firm declined to comment on the current status of the proposed sale of Crystal Jade's Singapore business operations.

Corporate Structure and Broader Restructuring

According to records obtained from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority on November 23, Crystal Jade Food Manufacturing was incorporated in 1997. It operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Crystal Jade Culinary Concepts Holding, which is a key component within the broader restaurant group's corporate hierarchy. This structural relationship highlights how the manufacturing arm is deeply integrated into the larger commercial ecosystem of the Crystal Jade brand.

The wider restructuring efforts led to the closure of four specific Crystal Jade restaurants on October 6. These locations included three Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlets situated at Bugis Junction, Toa Payoh, and i12 Katong. Additionally, a Crystal Jade GO outlet located at Oasis Terraces in Punggol was also shut down. Kroll noted in October that termination notices were issued to approximately 120 employees working in these restaurants and various corporate functions.

Impact on Workforce and Future Outlook

Following these widespread closures, the Crystal Jade brand retained nine operating restaurants in Singapore. The remaining workforce size was reported to be approximately 210 individuals. Kroll stated that the restructuring plan was intended to position the business favorably for a proposed sale while supporting its long-term future viability. The closure of the central kitchen and specific outlets was framed as a strategic move to streamline operations and prepare the entity for a new ownership structure.

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In response to communications sent to affected workers on October 7, the union worked with NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute to provide on-site assistance. This initiative aimed to connect workers with new job opportunities during the transition period. The FDAWU continues to serve as a primary resource for staff dealing with the financial and logistical challenges resulting from the central kitchen shutdown and the associated employment claims.