Crystel Chong Hui Yi Pleads Not Guilty to Rioting and Assault of Teenager

Crystel Chong Hui Yi faces seven charges for allowing an unlicensed teen to drive and leading a group assault at a cemetery. The trial details the alleged violence and financial extortion.

Crystel Chong Hui Yi, a 25-year-old woman, is currently standing trial in Singapore on seven criminal charges that include rioting and permitting an unlicensed minor to operate a motor vehicle. The case stems from a series of events involving a rental car incident and a subsequent violent confrontation at a cemetery in Lim Chu Kang. Prosecutors allege that Chong conspired with five other individuals to physically assault a 17-year-old teenager after claiming he caused an accident with a motorcycle.

Alleged Unlicensed Driving Incident Details

The prosecution states that Crystel Chong Hui Yi allowed the 17-year-old suspect to drive a rental car on a service road within the carpark of Block 64, Lorong 5 Toa Payoh. This alleged violation occurred at approximately 12.50am on November 13, 2024. The teenager did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the incident. The rental vehicle was registered under the name of Crystel Chong Hui Yi, who is now facing charges for allowing an unlicensed minor to drive the vehicle.

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According to the charges laid out by the prosecution, this initial act of permitting the unlicensed driving set the stage for subsequent legal complications. The accused is accused of conspiring with five other parties to assault the teenager later in the month. The trial, which began on November 3, has involved testimony from key witnesses including the mother of the teen victim and an accomplice who was 17 years old at the time of the crime.

Financial Extortion Claims and Parental Testimony

The teen's mother provided testimony regarding the financial pressure exerted by Crystel Chong Hui Yi and her associates. On the day of the incident, she received a call from her daughter stating that her son had encountered trouble and that three individuals had arrived at their family home. The family operates a Western food business, and the mother testified that Chong claimed the injured motorcyclist was seeking approximately $8,400 in compensation for the accident.

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Chong allegedly requested that the parents provide $2,400 upfront to help cover the costs associated with the motorcyclist's injury. The mother recounted that on November 27, 2024, she received another call from her son, who asked to borrow $1,000. During this call, she faintly heard someone nearby mention the figure $2,000, leading her to suspect that her son was being monitored or coerced by others.

Crystel Chong Hui Yi maintained during her interactions that she did not intend for the parents to bear the full consequences of their son's actions. She stated that she merely wanted the parents to understand her difficult predicament regarding the compensation demands. The mother initially expressed willingness to pawn her jewellery to raise funds but was advised against it by relatives and friends before deciding not to proceed with the payment.

Witness Account of Violent Assault at Cemetery

Testimony from a female accomplice, who was 17 at the time, detailed the violent events that unfolded on the night of November 25, 2024. She stated that she received a call from Chong's boyfriend asking her and her partner to meet in Yishun. The couple traveled to a basketball court where they met Chong, her boyfriend, and two other male friends before locating the teenager.

The group allegedly took the teenager to a staircase landing of a nearby HDB block and subsequently transported him to the Lim Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery. The time frame for this assault is alleged to be between 11.28pm on November 25 and 1.29am on November 26, 2024. During this period, four male group members reportedly took turns punching and kicking the teenager while two individuals produced tasers.

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The accomplice testified that Crystel Chong Hui Yi stepped forward and kneed the teenager in the face. She further stated that Chong's boyfriend instructed the victim to call his mother to borrow money, and later a friend. The accomplice claimed she was distracted by her phone, chatting about perfume and beauty products, before leaving the scene independently after the assault was completed.

Legal Proceedings and Defense Strategy

Crystel Chong Hui Yi has entered a plea of not guilty to all seven charges against her. The trial proceedings have involved complex cross-examinations regarding the timeline and nature of the interactions between the accused and the victim. Defense lawyers have questioned the credibility of witness accounts, particularly regarding who initiated the move to the cemetery location.

The female accomplice initially testified that Chong noticed someone watching them from an opposite block and suggested moving to the cemetery. However, under questioning from Chong's lawyer, she modified her account, stating she could not clearly remember who spotted the observer. This inconsistency was highlighted during the cross-examination phase of the trial, which continues to examine the extent of Chong's direct involvement in the physical assault.

The case highlights serious allegations of organized violence and financial coercion involving a minor. The prosecution's case relies heavily on the testimonies of the victim's mother and the teenage accomplice to establish the sequence of events from the initial traffic incident to the final assault. The outcome of the trial will determine the legal liability of Crystel Chong Hui Yi and her co-accused in this high-profile crime case.