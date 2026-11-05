CTC Travel warns of scam posts faking senior holiday packages

CTC Travel has issued a scam advisory about fraudulent posts using its brand to advertise 20 discounted all-inclusive holiday packages for seniors aged 50 and above. The agency says the offer is fake and urges the public not to click suspicious links or share personal data.

CTC Travel has warned the public about scam posts that impersonate the travel agency to promote fake discounted holiday packages aimed at seniors. In a Facebook advisory posted on Wednesday (Nov 4), the agency said it had received reports of scammers using its name and images to advertise 20 all-inclusive travel packages for people aged 50 and above at discounted prices.

The fraudulent posts claimed that starting October 2026, CTC Travel Singapore would offer 20 discounted all-inclusive holiday packages for seniors aged 50 and above. A screenshot accompanying the advisory showed a fraudulent Facebook post by an account named Local Online Service - 1. The advertisement also featured an unidentified elderly person. Commonwealth Travel Service Corporation Pte Ltd, known as CTC Travel, stressed that the offer is not genuine.

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CTC Travel Warns Of Fake Senior Holiday Scams

The agency said: Please be aware of scammers using our brand name and images to promote fake travel packages for seniors. This is not a promotion by CTC Travel Singapore. We do not have any such senior travel package offer at this time. In its Facebook post, CTC Travel issued a warning to followers, saying: Scam alert!

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We have recently received reports of scam posts from individuals impersonating CTC travel. The agency urged the public not to click on any suspicious links or respond to messages. It also reminded followers not to reveal any personal data or payment information to sources unknown to them. CTC Travel said: If you receive a suspicious message or are unsure whether an offer is genuine, please reach out to us directly for verification.

It also invited potential customers to contact the agency directly if they had any doubts or were unclear about promotional packages they had seen online. The agency emphasised that all official CTC Travel promotions and offers will be published only through its official Facebook account. It said: Please be reminded that all official CTC Travel promotions and offers will be published only through this official account.

How To Verify Genuine Travel Package Offers

Responding to a comment where a user claimed to have seen a similar scam misusing another travel agency's brand, CTC Travel said: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Always check directly with the business. The advisory was posted on the agency's Facebook page and shared as a public warning to customers. The scam posts specifically targeted citizens aged 50 and above, offering 20 discounted all-inclusive holiday packages.

CTC Travel said it had received reports of the fraudulent advertisement and moved to alert the public through its official channels. The agency's warning comes amid ongoing concerns about online scams impersonating businesses in Singapore. CTC Travel advised the public to verify any offer directly with the company before taking action. Customers who encounter suspicious messages or advertisements using the CTC Travel brand are urged to contact the agency directly for verification.

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The agency said it does not have any such senior travel package offer at this time.