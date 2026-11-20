Exit 8A on the CTE will close from 12am to 5am on six dates in November and December to facilitate works for a new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE, linking Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project.

Exit 8A on the CTE will close on six nights in November and December, from 12am to 5am, to make way for new cycling link works.

The closure supports a pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE, linking Potong Pasir and Bendemeer under the Bishan-to-City Links project. Motorists heading to the Tuas-bound PIE should use Exit 7C via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road; URA will put up signs and barricades. SINGAPORE - Motorists who use the CTE to get to the Tuas-bound PIE will have to make a detour on six dates in November and December, with the exit closed to facilitate works for a new cycling link.

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CTE Exit 8A Closure Dates

In a statement on Nov 20, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that Exit 8A on the CTE will be closed from 12am to 5am on the following dates. This is to facilitate works for a new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE, which aims to enhance connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project.

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During these periods, motorists travelling on the CTE should use Exit 7C to enter the PIE via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road. Barricades and signs will be put up to guide motorists, said URA, which also advised motorists to drive carefully and follow directional signs. City-bound motorists and commuters on the Central Expressway will not be able to use Exit 8A to connect to the Pan Island Expressway on six dates during November and December.

The temporary closures during early morning off-peak hours are to facilitate works for the new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE. The link is set to be the longest pedestrian and cycling bridge over the PIE, with completion slated for 2027, according to the URA news release on Friday, Nov 20. Once completed, the project will create a continuous 10km green route connecting Bishan to the city.

Bishan to City Cycling Link

It will also enhance connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project, the URA said in July. During the closures, motorists travelling on the CTE towards the city who want to access the PIE (Tuas) via Exit 8A should instead take Exit 7C to continue their journey on the PIE towards Tuas via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road.

Barricades and traffic diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists, who are advised to plan their routes in advance and to look out for the barricades and traffic diversion signs. A map showing the alternative route to access the PIE (Tuas) during the closure of CTE Exit 8A has been provided by URA.