A male white rhino calf born on Oct 22 to Donsa and Hoepel has made his public debut at Singapore Zoo's Wild Africa zone. He is the pair's 10th calf together and the 25th white rhino successfully raised at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, ending a four-year gap.

A male white rhino calf born on Oct 22 has made his public debut at Singapore Zoo's Wild Africa zone. His parents are Donsa and Hoepel.

The calf is the pair's 10th together and the 25th white rhino successfully raised at Mandai Wildlife Reserve. It has been four years since the zoo last welcomed a white rhino calf. Mandai Wildlife Reserve announced the debut in a Facebook post on Thursday, Nov 26. The calf spent his first few weeks nursing in the den before venturing out.

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Curious Calf Donsa and Hoepel

Described as a curious mummy's boy, he is curious about everything. He has also shown bursts of energy, running around for a few minutes before settling down for a nap. Mandai said Donsa, an experienced mother, had been calm and attentive towards her newborn. The calf has two older sisters, Dalia and Nia, who were born in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

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They remain at the zoo. His parents have been at Singapore Zoo for decades. Donsa arrived from South Africa in 1992 and Hoepel in 2000. The calf's birth is part of a managed breeding programme under the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria Ex-situ Programme.

Mandai said the programme helps maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population of white rhinos under human care. Many of the white rhinos born in Singapore have been transferred to other zoos to keep the global population healthy and genetically diverse. Calves born at Mandai have also gone on to join other zoos around the world as part of these breeding efforts.

Conservation Role White Rhinos

In the wild, white rhinos are classified as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species. The calf has a big conservation role ahead of him, though he probably just cares about his next snooze. Visitors can now meet the newest addition at Singapore Zoo. Mandai cautioned that he may not always be visible.

As the calf is still settling into his new home, he needs sufficient rest to grow and develop. He is still missing one thing: a name. The public will get a chance to help name the calf through the zoo's social media channels. Further details of the naming exercise will be announced.

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Public Naming Exercise Singapore Zoo

Mandai has urged the public to stay tuned for more updates on the young rhino. AsiaOne has contacted Mandai Wildlife Group for more information.