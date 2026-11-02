Cyberattack Disrupts Refrigeration Systems Across European Grocery Stores

Suspected cyberattacks on freezer systems in eight European nations force retailers to discard spoiled food, highlighting vulnerabilities in the EU food supply chain.

Supermarkets across at least eight European nations faced significant disruptions on Monday, November 2, when suspected cyberattacks targeted their refrigeration infrastructure. The coordinated incidents forced grocery chains from Sweden to Portugal to discard large quantities of perishable goods after freezer temperatures rose uncontrollably overnight. The European Union has formally condemned these events as a deliberate strategy to destabilize the bloc's critical food supply chain and erode public trust in food security.

Core Mechanism and Scope of the Breach

The technical failure centered on external control systems managing cooling units in retail environments. In Belgium, federal prosecutors launched an investigation into the widespread disruptions affecting multiple grocery chains. Carrefour Belgium confirmed that approximately fifteen of its seven hundred stores experienced system failures. Mich Vergauwen, a spokesperson for the retailer, stated unequivocally that the incident was a cyberattack with no other plausible explanation.

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Similar technical anomalies were reported by Ikea Belgium at its location in Mons, where sudden temperature spikes occurred during the early hours of the morning. The Belgian industrial refrigeration group Sabcobel noted that while it had begun securing installations following a prior incident in France, roughly ten percent of its systems remained unpatched. This gap in cybersecurity measures left a significant portion of vulnerable hardware exposed to potential exploitation during the latest wave of attacks.

Stakeholder Positions and Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

The attacks have exposed deep dependencies on third-party technology providers within the European retail sector. Musgrave, the operator of the Supervalu brand in Ireland, reported that thirteen of its stores suffered from a cyber-incident affecting their cooling infrastructure. In Portugal, the Mosqueteiros group confirmed that seven Intermarche stores were impacted by an attack targeting an external service provider responsible for managing refrigeration.

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Carlos Cancino, a spokesman for the Portuguese retailer, confirmed that the problem has been resolved and normal operations have resumed. He highlighted that the affected stores were connected to a 4G mobile network rather than the updated 5G system, creating a specific vulnerability that made them more exposed to hackers. This distinction underscores the critical importance of upgrading legacy communication protocols in industrial control systems to prevent unauthorized access.

The connection to specific hardware manufacturers further illustrates the breadth of the threat. Swedish chain Ica reported a limited number of refrigeration problems at stores connected to an external control system provided by the Danish manufacturer Danfoss. Helena Johansson, an Ica spokesperson, did not explicitly confirm a cyberattack but acknowledged the systemic nature of the failure. This mirrors the October 12 cyberattack on French retailers, which also targeted systems supplied by Danfoss.

Real-World Impact and Future Security Measures

The environmental and economic consequences of these failures have been immediate and severe. Retailers were compelled to throw out produce that had spoiled or was at risk of spoiling due to the overnight temperature increases. In Estonia, public broadcaster ERR reported that hackers actively raised temperatures in refrigeration units to 50C. Jann Mutso, director of Kitman Coldtech, noted that the affected units were older models similar to those targeted in France, suggesting a pattern of exploiting known vulnerabilities in legacy equipment.

European officials are responding with increased scrutiny and urgency. Christophe Hansen, the EU food and agriculture commissioner, described the repeated incidents as deeply concerning. He emphasized that these actions represent a deliberate attempt to undermine consumer confidence in the food supply, warning that the bloc must take the threat seriously. This stance signals a potential shift toward stricter regulatory oversight of critical food infrastructure cybersecurity standards.

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Financial and logistical pressures are mounting for the affected companies. Delhaize, Colruyt, and Intermarche in Belgium experienced technical problems in dozens of stores, with four Delhaize locations in Luxembourg also impacted. In Finland, Kesko group stores reported irregular temperatures, with corporate security head Petri Kayhko stating that network interference has not yet been ruled out. Roni Kokkola of Finland's National Cyber Security Centre expressed no surprise at the spread of attacks beyond France, noting that exploiting vulnerabilities is a typical and rapidly evolving threat landscape in Europe.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on identifying the perpetrators and securing the remaining unpatched systems. The coordination of attacks across Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden indicates a sophisticated, transnational operation. The EU's condemnation sets the stage for potential legislative reforms aimed at hardening the digital defenses of essential grocery supply chains against future malicious intrusions.