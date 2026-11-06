Singapore CSA Urges Firms to Secure Operational Technology After European Supermarket Cyberattacks

Singapore's Cyber Security Agency advises organizations to strengthen cybersecurity for remotely accessible operational technology after cyberattacks disrupted refrigeration systems at supermarkets across Europe and France's national blood service.

Singapore's Cyber Security Agency (CSA) has issued an urgent advisory urging organizations to strengthen cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) systems after overseas cyberattacks disrupted refrigeration systems at hundreds of supermarkets across Europe.

The advisory was issued on Friday, November 6. CSA chief executive Gwenda Fong said businesses relying on internet-accessible operational systems should review their cyber defences. No similar incidents have been reported in Singapore. Fong, who is also Commissioner of Cybersecurity, said the European incidents remind us that even sectors which may not traditionally consider themselves cyber targets can be vulnerable.

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Threat Actors Target Refrigeration Systems

Threat actors reportedly gained unauthorized remote access to refrigeration management systems and manipulated temperature settings, causing food spoilage, financial losses and operational disruptions. A separate incident involved cold storage room monitoring and control systems used by the French blood bank. The CSA advisory noted that poorly secured remote access to operational technology control systems can allow attackers to manipulate physical processes and disrupt operations across sectors.

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Fong warned that consequences can go beyond data loss, potentially disrupting business operations, supply chains and essential services. She emphasized that organizations should not wait for an incident to happen in Singapore before taking precautions. Operational technology systems monitor and control physical equipment and industrial processes. They are increasingly connected to the internet or corporate networks to allow operators and third-party service providers to manage equipment remotely.

This connectivity offers benefits but creates entry points for attackers. Recent European incidents involved poorly secured refrigeration controllers accessible over the internet. Once attackers gain access, they can change equipment settings, disable safety alarms, or interfere with operations, leading to equipment damage, safety hazards, service disruptions and significant financial losses. On October 12, an attack affected refrigeration systems at hundreds of supermarkets in France, forcing retailers to discard food after temperatures were manipulated within cold storage units.

Major Disruptions Hit European Grocery Chains

The damage caused massive food waste and operational paralysis for major grocery chains. On Monday, grocery stores in Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden were also affected by similar disruptions. The European Union condemned the events. A senior EU official described them as a deliberate attempt to disrupt the food supply chain.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility. The CSA advisory pointed out that similar risks exist across a wide range of operational technology environments, including energy and utilities infrastructure, water treatment and distribution systems, manufacturing and industrial facilities, building management and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, cold-storage and logistics operations, and healthcare facility management systems. In response to the threat, CSA is working with the Singapore Food Agency and supermarket operators to strengthen cybersecurity measures.

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Vulnerabilities Include Weak Credentials

CSA is also collaborating with agencies and industry partners to reach operators who may be exposed to these risks. Potential vulnerabilities identified in the European context include weak or default credentials, outdated software and insufficient access controls. The precise methods used by attackers remain under investigation. Fong posed five cybersecurity health check questions to administrators: Do you know which of your systems are accessible from the internet?

Are remote access arrangements adequately secured? Are vulnerabilities being identified and addressed? What about your customers' personal data? Are they being properly managed?

SingCERT Advises Securing Remote Access

She noted that while these may appear to be basic questions, they are important ones. The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) advised organizations with remotely accessible OT systems to immediately review cybersecurity measures. Organizations should restrict internet exposure of remote management interfaces, strengthen authentication and access controls, and use strong unique passwords. Where remote access is necessary, companies should use secure solutions such as virtual private networks and enable multi-factor authentication where supported.

Access should be restricted to authorized personnel and trusted service providers to minimize the attack surface. Organizations must also update and secure their OT systems and devices, implement network segmentation and security monitoring, and strengthen operational monitoring and incident response. Fong said, Cybersecurity starts with understanding what your business depends on - and making sure those systems are protected.