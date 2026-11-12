Three cyclist accidents in Singapore's east region in two days as 24-year-old dies in Changi

A 24-year-old cyclist died in Changi on November 12, marking the third accident involving cyclists in Singapore's eastern region within 48 hours. Police statistics show a significant rise in such incidents, with a 25 percent increase in 2025.

A 24-year-old cyclist died on Thursday, November 12, 2026, following a collision with a tipper truck in the Changi area of Singapore. This tragic incident marks the third accident involving cyclists in the eastern region of Singapore in less than two days.

It follows a fatal crash involving another cyclist just 24 hours earlier in Katong, signaling a concerning cluster of road safety failures. The police confirmed they were alerted to the latest accident along Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Aviation Park Road at approximately 8am. A tipper truck was involved in the collision with the victim's bicycle at this location. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics arrived at the scene promptly to attend to the injured cyclist.

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Third Cyclist Fatality in Eastern Region

Despite their efforts, the 24-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by the attending paramedics. This death comes shortly after a separate fatal accident on Wednesday involving a 37-year-old female cyclist. That crash occurred at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens in Katong. The female cyclist collided with a tipper truck and was also pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

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Police arrested the 47-year-old male driver of the tipper truck involved in the Katong accident. He was charged with driving without reasonable consideration causing death as investigations into the matter continue. Earlier on the same day as the Changi accident, a third incident occurred involving a different cyclist. A 52-year-old man was involved in an accident with a taxi at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Eunos Link.

Unlike the previous two victims, this cyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital in a conscious state. The 64-year-old male taxi driver involved in this third accident is assisting police with their ongoing investigations. These back-to-back fatalities highlight a broader deterioration in road safety across Singapore. Traffic accidents involving cyclists have surged significantly in recent years according to official police statistics.

Rising Traffic Accidents Involving Cyclists

In 2025, there were 772 reported cases of traffic accidents involving cyclists. This figure represents a nearly 25 percent increase from the 620 cases recorded in 2024. The trend shows a sharp rise from the 581 cases reported in 2023. This spike in cyclist incidents mirrors a wider negative trend in overall traffic safety in the country.

Total traffic deaths in Singapore hit a 10-year high of 149 in 2025. This is an increase from the 141 traffic deaths recorded in 2016. The consecutive accidents in the eastern region underscore the urgent need for improved road safety measures. Authorities are likely to review traffic management strategies in light of these recent tragic events.