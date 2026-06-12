Cyclists Ride on Road Despite Dedicated Lane, Sparking Debate Over Safety and Enforcement

A video showing cyclists using the main road instead of an adjacent cycling lane along Tanah Merah Coast Road has ignited discussion online. While some argue the cyclists should use the provided lane, others point out that the lane is often littered with debris and hazards, making it unsafe. Authorities suggest alternative routes for less confident cyclists, but the incident underscores the need for better maintenance and clearer guidelines for shared road use.

A group of cyclists riding on the road instead of a dedicated lane sparked online debate. Video shows about nine cyclists in single file on the left lane of Tanah Merah Coast Road while a cycling lane runs beside them.

The Land Transport Authority notes the lane has safety enhancements but suggests less confident cyclists use the nearby Park Connector Network. Netizens are divided: some criticize the cyclists for blocking traffic and call for enforcement, while others defend them, citing hazards like sand, stones, and debris in the cycling lane that could cause punctures or falls. Some mention construction vehicles leaving the lane dirty and uncleaned, leading cyclists to avoid it.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between road users over infrastructure and safety





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Cycling Lane Tanah Merah Coast Road Land Transport Authority Road Safety Cyclists Debris Enforcement Park Connector Network

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