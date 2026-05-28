Cynthia Erivo on How Defending Ariana Grande Led to Oscar Campaign Decision

Actress Cynthia Erivo opened up about the aftermath of protecting Ariana Grande from a fan at the Wicked: For Good premiere, explaining how the focus on her appearance influenced her choice to skip Oscar campaigning for her role in the film.

Cynthia Erivo felt her 'humanity had been bastardised' after defending Ariana Grande at Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore. The incident occurred during the event at Universal Studios Singapore when a man, Johnson Wen, vaulted the barrier and rushed at Ariana Grande .

Cynthia Erivo stepped in to shield her friend. She recounted that nobody else moved, so she acted instinctively to get the man away. The man wouldn't let go, so she kept pushing him off. After the incident, the fallout included insidious memes and TikTok videos that focused on her appearance as a Black woman, mocking her physique, shape, and bald head.

She felt that because of these assumptions about her appearance, people portrayed her as bigger than her co-star and thus controlling or protecting, which was not her role. This experience influenced her decision not to campaign for an Oscar for her role as Elphaba in the Wicked sequel. She felt that something she did instinctively had been misrepresented because of how people see women who look like her.

She also noted that there was already a negative perception of the second instalment of Wicked. Despite the whirlwind, she acknowledged that Wicked beautifully changed her life





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Cynthia Erivo Ariana Grande Wicked: For Good Oscars Racism Appearance Premiere Incident

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