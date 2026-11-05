D23 Asia 2027 Announced for Singapore Marina Bay Sands

The Walt Disney Company confirms the inaugural D23 Asia event will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from June 25 to 27, 2027, featuring immersive experiences and exclusive reveals.

The Walt Disney Company has officially announced that D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will make its debut in Singapore, marking a historic expansion of the brand's premier global convention. The three-day expo is scheduled to take place at Marina Bay Sands from June 25 to 27, 2027.

This announcement signifies the first time that the iconic D23 gathering will be held in the Asian continent, bringing its signature fan experience to a new and expansive region of the world.

D23 Asia Singapore Venue and Dates

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Walt Disney Company selected Marina Bay Sands in Singapore as the primary location for this inaugural international conference. The event is strictly set for a three-day duration beginning on June 25, 2027, and concluding on June 27, 2027. This specific timeframe allows attendees to fully engage with the comprehensive lineup of activities designed for global audiences. The choice of Marina Bay Sands highlights Singapore's status as a major hub for international tourism and large-scale entertainment events. D23 Asia will serve as a central gathering point for thousands of enthusiasts from across the region.

Immersive Experiences Across Four Franchises

Attendees at the D23 Asia event will have access to more than 15 distinct immersive experiences crafted to celebrate the breadth of The Walt Disney Company's portfolio. These attractions are specifically inspired by four major entertainment pillars: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. The design of these experiences aims to allow fans to literally step into the narratives they love most. The expo features dedicated zones where visitors can explore detailed recreations of famous movie sets and theme park environments. This level of detail has been a hallmark of D23 exhibitions since the franchise began hosting expositions in 2009.

Meet-and-Greets and Celebrity Panels

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The convention program includes extensive opportunities for fans to interact with stars and characters from across the Disney universe. Organizers have planned three distinct stage experiences where attendees can meet Disney characters, celebrities, and fellow fans in person. In addition to these meet-and-greets, the schedule features panels and discussions led by the creators and directors behind some of the most successful films in history. These sessions provide a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creative processes that bring beloved stories to life. Such interactions typically draw massive crowds during previous international editions of the event.

Nightly Showcases and Streaming Announcements

Evenings at the Marina Bay Sands venue will feature exclusive nightly showcases dedicated to new content and studio announcements. The first evening, June 25, will host the Studio Showcase, which promises exclusive announcements, new footage, and celebrity appearances from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars divisions. The following night, June 26, is dedicated to the Disney+ Showcase. This segment will highlight upcoming Korean and Japanese series alongside other global streaming titles. It will also feature first-looks at new productions alongside appearances by leading Asian creators and celebrities.

Finale Concert and Ticket Sales Timeline

The three-day event will culminate in a grand finale concert on June 27, 2027, featuring Broadway stars performing iconic songs from Disney and Pixar. This musical celebration is designed to provide a memorable closing to the convention experience for all ticket holders. Tickets for the D23 Asia expo are scheduled to go on sale in late November before the event dates. This timeline gives fans ample time to plan their travel and accommodation in Singapore for the June 2027 visit. The event follows previous D23 editions hosted in Tokyo in 2013, 2015, and 2018.