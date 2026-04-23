D4vd Faces Murder Charges and Child Pornography Allegations in Teen's Death

Singer D4vd, legally David Burke, has been charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors revealed evidence of child pornography on his devices. The case involves a complex investigation and disturbing details surrounding the discovery of the victim's dismembered body.

Singer D4vd , whose real name is David Burke , is facing severe charges in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez . Prosecutors revealed during a court hearing that Burke possessed a substantial amount of child pornography on his iCloud account.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait, murder for financial gain, and murder of a witness. He is also accused of lewd acts with a minor and mutilation of a human body. Authorities allege Burke murdered Hernandez to protect his burgeoning music career after she threatened to expose their sexual relationship.

The investigation, which involved analyzing over 20 terabytes of data from Burke’s electronic devices and a court-authorized wiretap, revealed Hernandez’s dismembered body was found in the trunk of Burke’s Tesla, which had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for weeks. The remains were discovered after a tow yard employee reported a foul odor emanating from the vehicle. The medical examiner determined Hernandez died from multiple penetrating injuries, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation was complicated by a court order that initially prevented the release of the medical examiner’s findings. Burke was arrested at a home in the Hollywood Hills, and his attorneys maintain his innocence, stating evidence will demonstrate he did not cause Hernandez’s death. Hernandez was reported missing in April 2024 and her body was found on September 8, a day before her 15th birthday. The body had been decomposing for over four months.

D4vd, who gained fame on TikTok with hits like “Romantic Homicide,” was on tour at the time of the discovery, and his tour was subsequently canceled. Law enforcement officials defended the length of the investigation, citing its complexity and unusual circumstances. The case continues to unfold with further hearings scheduled to determine the evidence's sufficiency for trial





YahooSG / 🏆 3. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

D4vd David Burke Celeste Rivas Hernandez Murder Child Pornography Los Angeles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenager Faces Charges Over Permanent Residency Scam in SingaporeA 15-year-old Malaysian teen will be charged for money laundering after allegedly collecting thousands of dollars from victims in a fraudulent permanent residency application scam.

Read more »

Man to Face Charges Following Violent Assault at Lucky PlazaA 47-year-old man faces potential imprisonment after a viral video captured him assaulting a woman at Lucky Plaza, violating a prior conditional warning issued for previous offenses.

Read more »

Teenager to Face Court Charges Following Singapore Immigration Scam InvestigationA 15-year-old Malaysian teenager has been arrested for his role in a money laundering scam involving fraudulent permanent residency applications, prompting authorities to issue fresh warnings against immigration fraud.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner faces lawsuit by former housekeeper alleging harassment, labour violationsKylie Jenner is facing legal action from a former employee who has filed a lawsuit alleging harassment, discrimination and labour violations during her time working as the reality TV star's housekeeper.

Read more »

Harvey Weinstein Faces New Legal Battle in High-Stakes Manhattan Rape RetrialProsecutors and defense attorneys presented opening statements in the latest Harvey Weinstein rape retrial, focusing on the 2013 encounter with actor Jessica Mann while revisiting themes of power and consent.

Read more »

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, girl who singer D4vd is charged with killing, died from penetrating woundsLOS ANGELES — Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 14-year-old girl singer D4vd is charged with killing, died from penetrating wounds to her upper body, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday (April 22).

Read more »