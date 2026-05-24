The father of Nurshafira Ariana Norazmi, a nine-year-old girl who was hit by a taxi in 2024, is calling for drivers to be more attentive on the roads. The girl suffered multiple injuries, including a deep wound on her left arm, lacerations on her scalp, chin and ear, and a chipped front tooth. The driver was penalised with a composition fine of $500 and nine demerit points for driving without reasonable consideration, causing hurt. Traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025 with 149 people killed, compared with 141 in 2016. There were 142 deaths in 2024. The number of people injured has also risen - from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025. The Straits Times has been running a series of stories calling on all road users to be more careful.

Dad of girl, 9, who was run over by taxi in 2024 calls for drivers to be more attentive on the roads. Girl suffered multiple injuries, including a deep wound on her left arm, lacerations on her scalp, chin and ear, and a chipped front tooth.

Driver penalised with a composition fine of $500 and nine demerit points for driving without reasonable consideration, causing hurt. Traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025 with 149 people killed, compared with 141 in 2016. There were 142 deaths in 2024. The number of people injured has also risen - from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The Straits Times has been running a series of stories calling on all road users to be more careful. The accident was captured by the in-car camera of Sergeant Eugene Wee, a police officer from Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre, who was off duty at the time. He detained the driver and called the police and for an ambulance. A doctor who witnessed the accident checked on Nurshafira, and walked with her back to her home.

The driver stayed silent when she repeatedly asked 'Why did you hit me?





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