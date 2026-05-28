Daily Roundup: JJ Lin Family Rift Rumors, Blind Box Boom, Shangri-La Dialogue, and Loh Kean Yew's Victory

A summary of today's top stories including speculation over JJ Lin's family relationships, the growing blind box market, the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue, and Loh Kean Yew's win at the Singapore Badminton Open.

Rumours of a family rift involving Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin have gone viral after fans noticed he deleted photos taken with his brother and sister-in-law from his Instagram and Weibo accounts.

The 45-year-old Mandopop star, known for hits like 'The Third Person and I' and 'Twilight', trended on Weibo's search list on May 28 after netizens observed that he had edited posts from late January and early February 2025 to remove family images. While Lin has not publicly commented, speculation ranges from a private disagreement to a desire for increased privacy after years of family photos being a staple of his social media.

The deletion marks a sharp contrast to earlier posts where he frequently shared moments with his brother, who is also his manager, and sister-in-law. Fans have expressed concern, with some noting that Lin has been under pressure from his hectic touring schedule and recent health issues. Others suggest the move might be strategic ahead of his upcoming album release, as he seeks to control his public image.

The incident highlights the intense scrutiny celebrities face in the digital age, where even minor edits can spark widespread rumours. The phenomenon of blind box toys, fueled by brands like Pop Mart, Pokemon, and Sanrio, has grown exponentially beyond niche collectors and children, now drawing in buyers across all age groups and walks of life. These sealed boxes, which contain random figurines or merchandise, have created a booming market in Asia and beyond.

In Singapore, retailers report that blind box sales have surged by over 300% in the past year, with rare items fetching high prices on secondary markets. The appeal lies in the element of surprise and the social media culture of unboxing videos. Collectors often buy multiple boxes in hopes of completing a set or obtaining a coveted limited edition. Brands have capitalized on this by launching exclusive series and collaborating with popular franchises.

For instance, Pop Mart's Molly figures and Sanrio's Hello Kitty blind boxes have become status symbols among young professionals. Critics, however, warn of the potential for addictive behavior and financial strain, particularly among younger consumers. The trend shows no signs of slowing, with new products launching weekly and dedicated conventions attracting thousands. The 23rd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), a premier security summit in Asia, will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore from May 29 to 31.

The event is expected to draw some 54 minister-level delegates from 44 countries, including defence chiefs and diplomats from major powers like the United States, China, and Japan. Key agenda items include maritime security in the South China Sea, cybersecurity threats, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Indo-Pacific stability. The dialogue, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), provides a platform for open debate and informal meetings on the sidelines.

This year, observers anticipate tense exchanges over Taiwan and territorial disputes. The SLD has historically been a barometer of regional relations, and the presence of high-level officials underscores its importance. Enhanced security measures are in place, with police checkpoints and road closures around the hotel. The conference will also feature closed-door sessions to encourage candid discussion.

Singapore badminton star Loh Kean Yew advanced to the round of 16 at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2026 after a thrilling three-game clash against India's Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday, May 27. The world number 10 player won 21-19, 18-21, 21-17 in a match that lasted over an hour. Loh, who is the reigning world champion and a medal favorite for the upcoming Asian Games, demonstrated his trademark agility and powerful smashes.

The victory sets up a potential quarterfinal meeting with higher-seeded opponents. The tournament, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, is part of the BWF World Tour Super 500 series and offers valuable ranking points for Olympic qualification. Loh's performance was cheered by a home crowd, and he expressed gratitude for the support in a post-match interview. With this win, he continues his strong form after recovering from a minor wrist injury earlier this year.

The competition features top players from around the globe, including defending champion Viktor Axelsen





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