Singaporeans can share ideas on recreation and transport links for the proposed Long Island project from January 2027, as preparatory works begin west of Bedok Jetty. More than 15,000 people have already given feedback since November 2023.

Singaporeans will be invited to share ideas on the recreational offerings and transport links of the proposed Long Island project from January 2027, as preparatory works are set to begin in the waters off East Coast Park.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and HDB said on Tuesday (Nov 17) that they will organise a new series of focus group discussions centred on two themes: recreation and connectivity. Participants will explore how Long Island could complement East Coast Park with new recreational experiences and waterfront areas, as well as improve connections to the city and eastern region. The feedback will help agencies refine their planning studies, including possible recreational offerings and transport links.

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Long Island Preparatory Works And Public Feedback

More than 15,000 people have shared their views on Long Island since public engagement began in November 2023. Suggestions included having beaches, water sports facilities and nature-based features along the new coastline, as well as better connectivity to the rest of Singapore. Separately, preparatory works will begin progressively from January 2027, starting in the waters west of Bedok Jetty. The works will involve removing seabed obstructions, followed by the construction of temporary sand bunds and sand infilling.

Vessels will be deployed off East Coast Park, with work areas marked by silt screens and floating barriers. Sea users are advised to keep a safe distance from the designated areas, vessels and barriers. Beaches, exercise paths and tracks at East Coast Park will remain accessible throughout the works. The sea space east of Bedok Jetty will also remain available for water sports and major international sporting events.

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Preparatory works there will only begin after the 2029 Southeast Asian Games. Environmental mitigation measures will be implemented to minimise the impact of the works, with water quality, suspended sediment levels, noise and dust closely monitored.

Long Island Environmental Studies And Coastal Protection Goals

Meanwhile, environmental and engineering studies are ongoing to guide Long Island's detailed design. HDB has also been conducting soil investigation works at various locations along East Coast Park since September 2026. These works are localised and temporary, and are not expected to affect existing activities at the park. Long Island is intended to protect Singapore's low-lying eastern coast from rising sea levels, strengthen water resilience through a new reservoir, provide land for future needs and create new recreational spaces.

The preparatory works will not determine the eventual detailed design of Long Island. Members of the public who wish to participate in the engagement sessions may register their interest at the URA website. The new focus group discussions follow earlier public engagement that began in November 2023 and drew more than 15,000 responses.

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