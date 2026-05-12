Dali container ship crash into Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, kills six construction workers

The indictment names Synergy Marine Pte Ltd. and Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd., accusing them of making critical decisions that caused the vessel to crash and cover up what happened. Investigators found that a loose wire in a switchboard likely caused the first power loss, leading to the ship's steering failure. After regaining power, the Dali turned to a pump that was not designed to automatically restart after a blackout, resulting in a second blackout and the crash into the bridge.

The Dali container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore , Maryland , on March 24, 2024, killing six construction workers who were filling potholes.

The indictment names Synergy Marine Pte Ltd. and Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd., based in Singapore and Chennai, India, accusing them of making critical decisions that caused the vessel to crash and cover up what happened. Investigators found that a loose wire in a switchboard likely caused the first power loss, leading to the ship's steering failure.

After regaining power, the Dali turned to a pump that was not designed to automatically restart after a blackout, resulting in a second blackout and the crash into the bridge





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Dali Container Ship Francis Scott Key Bridge Baltimore Maryland Power Loss Steering Failure Blackout Indictment Synergy Marine Pte Ltd. Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd. Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair US Coast Guard National Transportation Safety Board Patapsco River Cargo Ship Bridge Collapse Economic Losses Settlement Hyundai

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