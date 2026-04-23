Darren Wang Sentenced to Jail for Data Breach Linked to Military Service Evasion

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang has been sentenced to six months in jail, commutable to a fine, for breaching the Personal Data Protection Act in a case involving falsified medical documents to avoid military service and subsequent illegal attempts to obtain personal information.

Taiwan ese actor Darren Wang , widely recognized as Talu Wang , has received a six-month jail sentence, convertible to a substantial fine, from the New Taipei District Court.

The conviction stems from a serious breach of the Personal Data Protection Act, a case intricately linked to his attempts to circumvent Taiwan’s mandatory military service requirements. The court’s decision, delivered on April 22nd, highlights the severity with which Taiwan treats violations of personal data privacy, even among high-profile individuals.

The initial catalyst for this legal entanglement was Wang’s decision to engage the services of an illegal group leader, identified as Chen, paying a significant sum of NT$3.6 million (approximately S$145,000) to procure falsified medical documentation. This documentation was intended to falsely demonstrate medical conditions that would exempt him from his national service obligations.

However, the situation quickly deteriorated when Chen was apprehended on unrelated fraud charges, leaving Wang without the promised escape route from military duty and severing communication with his initial accomplice. Investigations further revealed that Chen was not operating alone, and had allegedly assisted other prominent Taiwanese celebrities, including actor Chen Bolin, in similar attempts to avoid military service, painting a picture of a widespread network exploiting loopholes in the system.

Following the loss of contact with Chen, Wang took a more direct and ultimately illegal approach to resolving the situation. He enlisted the help of a friend, Yu Hsiang-min, to contact a police officer, Liu Chu-jung, who at the time held the position of acting captain within the Third Investigation Division of the Taipei Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Wang’s intention was to leverage Liu’s official position and access to confidential databases to obtain personal information about Chen, presumably to recover the funds paid or to exert pressure. This act of soliciting a law enforcement official to misuse their power and access protected data constituted a significant breach of trust and a direct violation of the Personal Data Protection Act.

The case took another complex turn with the involvement of Wang’s girlfriend, livestreamer Chueh Mu Hsuan, who was also handed a six-month jail sentence, also commutable to a fine, for a separate incident of fraud. Chueh had reportedly been defrauded of over NT$4 million by an individual named Pan. In response, Wang allegedly sought assistance from Chen Tzu-chun, a member of the notorious Four Seas Gang, a known organized crime group.

The purpose of this engagement was to illegally obtain the personal data of Pan and his family members through a land administration agent, intending to use this information for purposes that remain unclear but likely involved retribution or recovery of the lost funds. The ensuing investigation led to indictments against a total of seven individuals: Darren Wang, Chueh Mu Hsuan, Yu Hsiang-min, Liu Chu-jung, Chen Tzu-chun, and two others, all facing charges encompassing document forgery, the unlawful leakage of confidential information, and violations of the Personal Data Protection Act.

While Wang maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming he did not directly instruct the gang to acquire personal data, the court found sufficient evidence to convict him. Liu Chu-jung received a more severe sentence of one year and four months imprisonment for his role in forging documents. Yu Hsiang-min and Chen Tzu-chun were each sentenced to three months in jail, with the option of paying a fine instead.

The case serves as a stark warning to individuals, regardless of their social standing, against attempting to circumvent the law and abusing their connections to gain access to private information. It also underscores the Taiwanese government’s commitment to protecting personal data and holding those who violate these protections accountable.

The repercussions extend beyond the legal penalties, potentially damaging the reputations and careers of all those involved, and raising questions about the prevalence of such practices within the Taiwanese entertainment industry and beyond





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