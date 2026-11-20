Johor's 19 data centres consume 21.277 MLD of treated water, representing 1.05% of the state's total treated water production. The state government remains cautious about future demand and attributes declining dam levels to drought and El Nino, not data centres.

Water usage at all 19 data centres in Johor makes up only 1.05% of the state's total treated water production, according to state executive councillor Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

Johor Data Centres Water Usage

He said the data centres consume 21.277 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water. This was after they initially requested a combined water supply of 73.088 MLD, but only 21.277 MLD was approved. The approved amount accounts for 3.35% of industrial water consumption in Johor. Mohamad Fazli, who is the Johor works, transportation, infrastructure and communications committee chairman, provided the figures during the state assembly sitting on Nov 20.

Also read Data centres use just over 1% of Johor’s treated water output, state assembly told

He explained that Johor produces an average of 2,034 MLD of treated water. Of this, 904 MLD is used for domestic purposes and 635 MLD by industries. He said the water supply approved for the 19 data centres accounts for only 3.35% of industrial water consumption and 1.05% of the state's total treated water production.

"Although the amount is relatively small, the state government remains cautious about the growing demand from the industry to ensure that it does not affect domestic water supply in the future," he said. He added that nine of the 19 operational data centres make use of efficient cooling systems capable of operating with zero water consumption. Another 11 data centres consume less than 1 MLD of water, while the remainder consume between one and 4.172 MLD.

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"Despite the data centres' low water usage, making up only a small fraction of the state's total treated water production, the state government will ensure that it does not compromise the needs of domestic consumers in the future," he said. Mohamad Fazli, who is also the Bukit Pasir assemblyman, was responding to questions on water and other utilities raised by Baharudin Mohamed Taib (BN-Permas), Pandak Ahmad (BN-Kota Iskandar) and R. Kumaran (BN-Bukit Batu).

Dam Levels And Drought Claims

Fazli also dismissed claims linking declining water levels at several dams in Johor to the rapid growth of data centres. He attributed the situation to the prolonged drought and the El Nino phenomenon, which is expected to have its peak impact through March 2027.

"Last week, I issued a statement regarding water levels at several dams being monitored by the state government due to depletion caused by prolonged drought and the effects of El Nino, which are expected to peak in March. This monitoring is vital for the state government and relevant agencies to identify mitigation measures to prevent worse impacts.

However, the facts provided have been distorted to create the impression that data centres are depleting water in these dams," he said. He explained that the six dams experiencing declining water levels are Machap, Lebam, Gunung Pulai 2, Pontian Kechil, Upper Layang and Lower Layang.

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"The Machap and Lebam dams do not supply water to any operating data centres, while the Gunung Pulai 2 and Pontian Kechil dams mainly serve consumers in Pontian. The Upper Layang and Lower Layang dams supply water to domestic and industrial consumers in Pasir Gudang, Plentong, Pandan, Taman Daya and surrounding areas," he said.

Data Centre Coordination Committee

He stressed that all 19 operating data centres receive their water supply from the Semangar and Sungai Johor water treatment plants, which source raw water from Sungai Johor rather than the six dams. Fazli also noted that Johor was the first state to establish a data centre development coordination committee on April 29, 2024, involving 20 state and federal agencies. He said the committee is called the Johor Data Centre Development Coordination Committee (JPPPDNJ).

"Through the JPPPDNJ, water and electricity supply requirements are assessed in an integrated manner with the Johor Water Regulatory Body (BAKAJ), Ranhill SAJ (RSAJ), Johor Special Water (JSW) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)," he said. He added that through this committee, the water and electricity requirements of proposed data centres are assessed comprehensively, including their utility capacity, adoption of green technology and efficiency in water and energy consumption.

"Only applicants who meet the requirements set by the committee will be allowed to proceed with their planning permission applications to the local authorities," he said. He also said that data centre operators were required to adopt more efficient cooling technologies to minimise water consumption. Operators with high water-consumption requirements had been asked to use alternative water sources via JSW, including treated wastewater from sewage treatment plants, in accordance with industrial needs.