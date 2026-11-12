AIC Cyberattack May Have Exposed Data of 4,064 Healthcare Staff

A cyberattack on the Agency for Integrated Care's Advance Care Planning IT system may have compromised personal data of up to 4,064 staff from public healthcare institutions and community care providers. The system was taken offline and restored on Nov 12, with no indications that patient data or medical records were affected.

A cyberattack on the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) may have compromised the personal data of up to 4,064 staff from public healthcare institutions and community care providers.

The data fields affected include name, contact number, email address and NRIC number. AIC detected the cybersecurity incident involving its Advance Care Planning (ACP) IT system on Nov 10. The ACP IT system is used by ACP facilitators to help members of the public document their decisions on future care preferences. These facilitators are certified to conduct ACP discussions and guide users in making decisions about their future care.

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List of AIC Partners and Cyber Security Report

AIC's ACP partners include SingHealth, NHG Health, National University Health System (NUHS), Fei Yue Community Services, SATA CommHealth, Society of Sheng Hong Welfare Services, Montfort Care, Home Nursing Foundation, Sunlove Abode for Intellectually Infirmed and Lions Befrienders Services Association. AIC said it made a police report on Nov 10 and reported the incident to the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

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The system was taken offline on the same day while investigations were conducted as a precaution, and it was restored on Nov 12. During the offline period, ACP facilitators continued with documentation using physical forms. The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Nov 12 that these breaches have not affected patient care operations. To date, there are no indications that medical records or patient data have been compromised, AIC said.

It added that no other systems have been affected. AIC said: AIC is continuing to investigate the incident, and will carry out a thorough review of its systems and work with CSA to take immediate mitigating actions to strengthen its cyber defence. The agency also said it will be reaching out to all potentially affected individuals about the incident within the next three days.

Advice For Individuals Suspect Data Breach

Affected individuals are advised to exercise caution should they receive suspicious and unsolicited emails, messages and calls. They should avoid sharing personal information, passwords or one-time passwords with anyone unless they are sure who they are. Those who suspect they may have been affected by the incident can contact AIC at 1800-650-6060 or via email at the address provided by the agency.