Dave Coulier Opens Up About Throat Cancer Treatment Side Effects

Dave Coulier, known for his iconic role as Uncle Joey on 'Full House,' has been open about the physical changes he's experiencing due to his ongoing treatment for throat cancer. He has shared details about the weight loss, voice changes, and the impact of the treatment on his daily life.

Dave Coulier , best known for his role as Uncle Joey on the beloved 1980s sitcom ' Full House ,' has been candid about the physical changes he's experiencing as a result of his ongoing treatment for throat cancer .

Coulier revealed that he's been undergoing extensive radiation therapy, which has led to significant weight loss and a noticeable change in his voice. He shared that he hasn't been able to consume solid food for months, resulting in a 45-pound weight loss. The actor admitted that the side effects of the treatment have impacted his speech, making it sound different. He described the experience as a 'big shocker' and acknowledged that it's a 'little bit of a different animal.

' Coulier's journey with throat cancer has been a challenging one, but he remains determined to fight the disease and continue his career. He is currently undergoing radiation treatments until December 31st, 2023.





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Dave Coulier Throat Cancer Full House Radiation Therapy Weight Loss Voice Changes

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