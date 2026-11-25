David Beckham joins Community Chest, Tasek Academy, and Marina Bay Sands to launch the Sports for Good: Football Edition initiative at Bedok South Secondary School in Singapore.

David Beckham surprised 39 young footballers at Bedok South Secondary School in Singapore on the morning of November 25, 2026. His appearance marked the official launch of Community Chest's new Sports for Good: Football Edition initiative. This event, co-presented with Tasek Academy and Social Services, aimed to inspire the next generation of athletes through the power of sport.

Football Development and Early Engagement

Beckham emphasized that football development starts during school years. He told the attendees that pitches are where players learn to improve their skills and make lifelong friends. The former England captain highlighted that his most important relationships began at this age. He noted that this period is crucial because it is where dreams literally begin for aspiring athletes.

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During the event, Beckham participated in an eight-a-side game alongside the participants. He played with former Singapore national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny and Lionesses custodian Izairida Shakira. This interactive session allowed the young athletes to engage directly with a global football icon. The experience provided a memorable boost for the students involved in the program.

Student Reactions and Personal Connections

Fourteen-year-old Faizaan Jibra'el Mohamed Fairul initially thought he was attending a regular football clinic. He was shocked to see Beckham in person upon walking onto the pitch. His surprise quickly turned into excitement as he realized the significance of the occasion. Many other student-athletes from the Tasek Academy network shared similar feelings of disbelief and joy.

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Secondary 3 student Surah Raudah Sam Zalli described the interaction as highly motivating. She recalled watching clips of Beckham's career with Manchester United when she was younger. Seeing him up close and hearing his advice on playing at a young age inspired her to continue her football journey. Her reaction highlighted the impact of role models on youth engagement in sports.

Fifteen-year-old Risa Ardela Ruzaini from Juying Secondary School spoke casually with Beckham about her experiences. She discussed starting to play football at six or seven years old. She also shared how Tasek feels like a second home that supports her through life challenges. This personal connection underscored the supportive environment the initiative seeks to foster.

GIRLS2WE Launch and Empowerment Goals

Tasek Academy also launched the GIRLS2WE program under the Sports for Good umbrella. Ms Jane Ittogi, spouse of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and chairperson of Tasek, joined the launch. The program aims to empower disadvantaged girls and women through sport. It focuses on building confidence, resilience, and opportunities for personal growth.

Secondary 2 student Nur Ruzanna Nuzhah Ridzuan shared her big dream to play in the women's league. Beckham asked about her playing experience and encouraged her path. The interaction demonstrated the initiative's commitment to supporting female athletes. It provided a platform for young women to voice their ambitions and receive direct mentorship.

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Community Impact and Future Steps

Marina Bay Sands supported the event through its community engagement program, Sands Cares. The partnership highlights the role of corporate sponsors in social good initiatives. Jack Lim, managing director of Community Chest, stated that every young person should realize their potential. He emphasized the importance of bringing together donors and social service agencies.

Gerrard Nicholas Ionides, senior vice-president of communications and corporate affairs at Marina Bay Sands, added that partnerships enable greater impact. He noted that working with Community Chest allows for outcomes beyond what one entity can achieve alone. The Sports for Good: Football Edition initiative represents a collaborative effort to support youth development in Singapore. The event served as a catalyst for ongoing support and engagement from the community.