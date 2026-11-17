DB Ventures demands US$41 million from Coty for selling luxury perfumes in discount stores, damaging the Beckham brand's premium image in a New York lawsuit.

DB Ventures, the commercial arm of David Beckham, has initiated legal proceedings in the New York Supreme Court against Coty, alleging that the beauty conglomerate breached their licensing agreement by distributing the soccer star's fragrances through discount retailers and gas stations. The lawsuit seeks at least US$41 million in damages for the alleged harm to the premium brand identity that DB Ventures has meticulously cultivated over the years.

Allegations of Brand Dilution and Retail Mismanagement

The legal claim filed by DB Ventures asserts that David Beckham products are symbols of everyday luxury, synonymous with excellence and refinement on a global scale. The complaint states that the brand suffered shock and dismay upon discovering that these items were being offered for sale in a gas station bargain bin. The documents argue that such placement represents a fundamental failure to maintain the exclusive positioning required by their licensing contract.

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Lawyers representing DB Ventures specifically allege that Beckham-branded products ended up in the bargain bin inside a gas station and at the British budget retailer Poundland. This distribution strategy allowed the products to be sold for dollar store prices, thereby associating the David Beckham brand with cheap, discount products rather than the high-end market segment the company aims to serve. The suit describes this situation as a result of desperation and greed by the distributor.

Coty's Defense and Jurisdictional Challenge

Coty has responded to the lawsuit by asking a judge to dismiss the case entirely, arguing that the New York courts have no jurisdiction over the dispute. The beauty group claims that DB Ventures is using the legal claim to manufacture an early exit from the licensing deal. According to Coty, the true motive behind the lawsuit is to allow DB Ventures to hand over the Beckham contracts to another firm, Interparfums, rather than addressing any actual contractual breaches.

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Representatives for Coty told The Associated Press on Nov 17 that the company strongly disputes the claims and has formally requested the court to dismiss them. The statement emphasized that as this is an ongoing legal matter, Coty would not comment further on the specific details or arguments presented in the case. The dispute highlights a significant rift between the two entities regarding the interpretation of their commercial partnership.

Impact on Beckham's £1.2 Billion Portfolio

This legal battle adds complexity to the high-profile business image of Sir David Beckham, who has successfully parlayed his soccer success into a lucrative commercial career. The Sunday Times Rich List estimated the Beckhams' wealth at almost £1.2 billion earlier this year, a figure that relies heavily on the integrity of his premium brand partnerships. Any perceived dilution of the brand could potentially impact future valuations and licensing opportunities.

DB Ventures' parent company, Authentic Brands, a US entertainment and lifestyles firm, declined to comment on the lawsuit. The case involves fragrances from the Classic and Instinct lines, as well as the eaux de toilette Intimately and Exquisite Leather, which are manufactured and distributed by Coty under the licensing agreement. The outcome of this dispute will likely influence how other luxury brands manage their distribution channels to prevent similar conflicts.