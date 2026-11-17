Undefeated boxer David Benavidez aims to unify WBC, WBA, and WBO titles against Michal Cieslak in Phoenix on December 5, marking his biggest career moment. The win sets up potential bouts with Jai Opetaia or Oleksandr Usyk.

Undefeated American boxer David Benavidez is preparing for the most significant challenge of his professional career as he steps into the ring in Phoenix, Arizona. The 29-year-old athlete is scheduled to face Poland's Michal Cieslak on December 5 in a highly anticipated cruiserweight unification bout. This contest represents a critical juncture for Benavidez, who has rapidly ascended the boxing ranks to collect titles across three different weight divisions in a remarkably short period.

Cruiserweight Unification Bout Details

David Benavidez is set to add the WBC title to his existing collection of belts if he defeats Michal Cieslak. This fight marks only the second time the American has competed at the 200 pounds, or 90 kilograms, weight class. His recent success at this weight includes a dominant sixth-round knockout victory over Gilberto Ramirez in May, which secured both the WBO and WBA titles. The upcoming match in his hometown serves as the final piece needed to unify the cruiserweight division's major championships.

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Benavidez Career Ambitions and Quotes

David Benavidez describes this specific event as the biggest moment of his life, noting that he feels more prepared and confident than ever before. He stated via video call that he is finally finding his true form and views this unification effort as a crucial step toward becoming the undisputed champion. Benavidez revealed that achieving this goal would leave only one belt remaining for him to capture, bringing him closer to total dominance in the division.

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Future Opponents and Market Impact

A victory over Michal Cieslak positions David Benavidez for lucrative matchups against top-tier competition, specifically Jai Opetaia and Oleksandr Usyk. The American has already traded verbal exchanges with former IBF champion Jai Opetaia, promising a face-off in 2027. Additionally, Ukrainian legend Oleksandr Usyk has expressed interest in competing against Benavidez at cruiserweight, despite Usyk having vacated his heavyweight belts in June to pursue a final major fight.

Business Strategy and Personal Goals

Beyond the physical contest, David Benavidez is restructuring his business relationships to maximize his financial earnings. In October, he announced the launch of his own promotion company to retain the 10% commission typically paid to promoters like his former long-term partner, Sampson Lewkowicz. Benavidez emphasized that controlling his own contracts is essential for securing a larger share of the millions generated by high-profile fights. He also highlighted his desire to be actively involved in guiding his six-year-old son's potential future career in the ring.