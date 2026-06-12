Tributes pour in for the 1960s pop art pioneer who captured the world in brilliant colour through his paintings. Hockney's seven-decade career was characterised by his multi-media approach to image making, intellectual inquiry into the nature of depiction and perspective, and a sustained commitment to celebrating and portraying the world around him.

David Hockney , renowned British artist, dies aged 88. Tributes pour in for the 1960s pop art pioneer who captured the world in brilliant colour through his paintings.

Hockney's seven-decade career was characterised by his multi-media approach to image making, intellectual inquiry into the nature of depiction and perspective, and a sustained commitment to celebrating and portraying the world around him. Acclaimed worldwide, Britain made him a Companion of Honour in 1997. He was awarded the highest level of France's main civilian honour, the legion d'honneur, earlier this year.

Born in Bradford, northern England, in 1937, Hockney defied the conventions of post-war Britain, realising young that he was gay and wanted to be an artist. A conscientious objector who did military service as a hospital orderly, he trained at the Bradford School of Art and then at London's Royal College. His early work demonstrated a bold stylistic range, and even then, he was recognised as a master draughtman and a rising star in British art.

Hockney captured everything from carefree 1960s California to the bucolic landscapes of his native Yorkshire, telling The Telegraph he was happiest when he's painting. In 2018, his iconic swimming pool picture, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), sold for $90.3 million in New York, setting a new auction record for a living artist. He was unseated by Jeff Koons' Rabbit a year later.

Hockney adopted modern technology as it emerged, utilising iPads and even working with developers to create custom-made apps. He also kept showcasing. London's Serpentine Gallery is currently holding his first exhibition there, conceived in close collaboration with the artist and featuring new paintings by him.

Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson said it would work with the artist's team to realise two projects planned for next year, including Tate Britain again exhibiting his seven decades of work and Tate Modern's Turbine Hall hosting a multimedia installation of his celebrated designs for opera sets. David's passing brings to a close an extraordinary body of work characterised by reinvention, Farquharson said.

He touched so many, with his astonishing talent, his love for art and life, and his profound and unconventional insights. His work continues to influence our culture, far beyond the art world. According to his publicist, he is survived by his long-time partner Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima, two brothers and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Hockney always retained his Yorkshire burr and was also a defiantly lifelong smoker, praising the pleasure it brought him. He smoked up to the end, Bolton said





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Hockney British Artist Pop Art Pioneer Multi-Media Approach Intellectual Inquiry Celebrating And Portraying The World

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup: A Nightmare of Costs and Logistics for FansThe 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, will be a logistical nightmare for fans due to the vast distances and high costs involved. The tournament, which kicks off on June 11, will span across various cities and regions, with fans having to travel thousands of kilometres to watch matches. The final match will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and fans would have to travel from Vancouver and Seattle to San Francisco and Los Angeles, and then to Miami and Boston. Staying in a short-term rental in a city like Dallas, which hosts the most matches, will cost an average of US$250 per night, amounting to US$9,000 for a five-week stay. The high costs and long distances may discourage fans from attending the tournament, and the money generated from ticket sales could potentially go towards FIFA's expenses rather than benefiting the host countries.

Read more »

FIFA President Defends Visa Issues, Points to Iran's World Cup ParticipationFIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the way soccer's governing body had handled visa issues ahead of the World Cup, saying on Wednesday that it was working to find solutions but could not override government decisions. He also pointed to Iran's participation in the tournament as evidence of his organisation's efforts to navigate complex political circumstances. The World Cup kicks off on Thursday at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium to host matches at three men's World Cups.

Read more »

Fifa President Defends World Cup Ticket Prices, Says Fans 'Should Chill'Fifa President Gianni Infantino defends World Cup ticket prices, saying fans 'should chill' about ref denied US entry. He also mentions the average ticket price being below US$500 for the tournament and compares it to other US sports during their playoffs.

Read more »

Health sleuths are watching for disease threats during World CupWASHINGTON — While millions of football fans cheer or groan over World Cup matches spanning North America, health officials will be on high alert for germs.A heat wave may be the most obvious health threat.

Read more »