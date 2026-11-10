David Walliams Faces Grooming and Harassment Allegations Published November 10

UK media published allegations that comedian David Walliams groomed teenagers and sexually harassed female colleagues, which he denies, with claims dating back to 2003.

British comedian and children's author David Walliams is facing allegations published by UK media on November 10 that he groomed teenagers as young as 15 for sex and sexually harassed female colleagues. The claims appeared in The Guardian newspaper and on the ITV news channel after a joint investigation into allegations made by multiple women, some dating as far back as 2003. Walliams denies targeting teenagers or using his fame to manipulate them into having sex, according to his lawyers.

The Guardian published a letter from Walliams on November 10 in which he said he 'behaved thoughtlessly' in casual relationships. The newspaper's report and the ITV coverage were based on the same joint investigation, and the allegations were put to the public without the full identities of most of the women involved.

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How the Allegations Against David Walliams Emerged

The allegations were first made public through a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News. Walliams lost a High Court battle to prevent his identification in the UK media and did not appeal that ruling. His legal team had argued in court that he was 'highly likely' to die by suicide if the reports were published.

Almost all of the women making claims were identified only by first names, and some of those names were changed at their request. One woman, named as Jade, said Walliams contacted her in 2007 through her social media page, which showed her age as 15. She said that at the time he was 36, he invited her to his house, pulled up her top and sucked her breast. She described this as a sexual assault and grooming.

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Another woman, named as Alex, told The Guardian that Walliams first met her when she was a 15-year-old aspiring comedy writer and he was 32. She said he phoned her and gave her tickets to shows. She said they had sex for the first time at his home when she was 17 and he was 34, and she stated that she believed she had been groomed. Walliams' lawyers told The Guardian that he believed she was 18 at the time and that she had later got back in contact with him.

Walliams' Response and Legal Position

Walliams has rejected the central accusations. His lawyers said he denied targeting teenagers and denied using his fame to manipulate anyone into sex. In his published letter, he acknowledged that he had behaved thoughtlessly in casual relationships, which is a narrower admission than the criminal and grooming claims made by the women.

The legal context matters for the claims. In Britain, it is illegal for someone aged over 18 to intentionally communicate with a child under 16 for a sexual purpose. The women's accounts describe contact at ages that fall within that concern, but the allegations have not been tested in a court, and Walliams has not been convicted of any offence.

The High Court also heard details about Walliams' health. It was told that he made two suicide attempts this year and that he was detained in a secure hospital in October. Those facts were presented during the legal proceedings that sought to block publication of the reports.

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Career Background and Public Impact

Walliams, now 55, rose to prominence with the Little Britain sketch show in the early 2000s. He later became a judge on Britain's Got Talent, appearing alongside Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell. He is also known as the author of children's books including Mr Stink, Gangsta Granny and The Boy in the Dress.

His books have been translated into more than 50 languages and are reported to have sold 50 million copies. Those figures explain why the allegations have drawn wide public attention, since his work has been read by very large audiences of children and families across the world.

Walliams has not posted on social media since the accusations of harassing female staff, which he denied. The allegations of grooming and harassment remain unproven claims, and the reports rely on accounts from women whose identities were largely withheld.