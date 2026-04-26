DBS Announces $10 Million Cashback Program to Support Singaporeans and SMEs

DBS Bank will provide $10 million in cashback redemptions from August to December, targeting relief for consumers at hawker centres, heartland shops, and supermarkets, alongside enhanced support for SMEs through the Spark GenAI program.

DBS Bank is launching a $10 million cashback initiative designed to provide financial relief to Singapore ans facing rising costs and economic uncertainty. The program, announced on April 25th by Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow and DBS Singapore 's country head Lim Him Chuan, will run from August to December and aims to help individuals and small businesses navigate current economic pressures.

A key component of this initiative is the availability of three million cashback redemptions specifically at hawker centres, heartland shops, and supermarkets, offering direct support where everyday expenses are most felt. This is in addition to the existing $3 cashback reward offered every Saturday at these locations, effectively doubling the potential savings for consumers.

The bank’s decision reflects a broader commitment to supporting the community during challenging times, acknowledging the collective responsibility of the government, businesses, and individuals to overcome economic hurdles together. The initiative isn’t solely focused on individual consumers. DBS is also bolstering support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) through enhancements to the Spark GenAI program.

This program will provide SMEs with more structured guidance and improved access to Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution providers, enabling them to leverage technology to improve efficiency and competitiveness. This focus on SMEs recognizes their crucial role as the backbone of the Singaporean economy. The announcement builds upon the $1 billion support package unveiled by the government earlier in the month, demonstrating a coordinated effort to mitigate the impact of economic headwinds.

Senior Minister of State Siow emphasized the spirit of mutual support within Singapore, stating that the nation consistently works together to ensure no one is left to face difficulties alone. This collaborative approach underscores the government’s and DBS’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and resilience. The bank views its role not just as a financial institution, but as a partner in the nation’s progress, stepping forward to provide assistance when it is most needed.

Data released by DBS highlights the significant impact of similar initiatives in the past. Last year, 50% of all payments made through the PayLah! Scan to Pay feature were for food and groceries purchased from heartland shops and hawker stalls, demonstrating the platform’s popularity for essential spending.

Furthermore, 36% of those who redeemed cashback rewards in the previous year were either senior citizens or individuals earning less than $2,500 per month, indicating that the benefits are reaching those who need them most. Merchants participating in the Saturday cashback program experienced a substantial 50% increase in earnings on Saturdays, showcasing the positive ripple effect of these initiatives on local businesses.

Lim Him Chuan reiterated DBS’s dedication to helping Singaporeans stretch their dollar and supporting the SME sector, emphasizing the bank’s purpose-driven approach. The bank hopes this latest gesture will provide practical assistance to those facing financial strain and contribute to a collective effort to navigate these challenging times successfully. The program is a testament to DBS’s long-term commitment to the Singaporean community and its proactive response to evolving economic conditions





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