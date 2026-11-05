DBS Q3 Net Profit Falls 5% to S$2.81 Billion, Anthony Lim Named Chairman

DBS reported a 5% drop in third-quarter net profit to S$2.81 billion, missing analyst forecasts, while announcing that Anthony Lim will succeed Peter Seah as chairman on January 1, 2027.

DBS Group reported a third-quarter net profit of S$2.81 billion, down 5% from S$2.95 billion a year earlier, missing the S$2.90 billion average forecast of four analysts surveyed by LSEG.

The decline was driven by a 65% drop in markets trading income to S$152 million, which the bank attributed to unfavourable equity market conditions and weaker Asian asset performance. The bank also announced that independent director Anthony Lim will succeed Peter Seah as chairman on January 1, 2027.

Also read Anthony Lim to Succeed Peter Seah as DBS Chairman on Jan 1, 2027

DBS Chairman Peter Seah to Retire

Seah, who has chaired DBS since May 2010 and joined the board in November 2009, will retire on December 31, 2026, after 16 years at the helm, and will serve as a senior adviser for one year. Lim, 68, has been on the board since April 2020 and held senior leadership roles at GIC and Bankers Trust. Seah said DBS is now in very capable hands.

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He added that when he became chairman, the world was just emerging from the global financial crisis, and after completing the CEO transition to Tan Su Shan, the bank is entering its next chapter from a position of strength. He said he is able to hand over the reins to Anthony with confidence.

Temasek, a major DBS shareholder, paid tribute to Seah in an appreciation letter dated November 4, jointly signed by chairman Teo Chee Hean and chief executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara. The letter described his contribution as profound and enduring. It noted that DBS market capitalisation grew more than sixfold since 2010, from about S$35 billion to more than S$200 billion, while annual net profit rose from S$2.65 billion to S$11 billion in financial year 2025.

Cumulative total shareholder returns exceeded 1,000% over the period, equivalent to an annual compounded return of more than 16%. Former CEO Piyush Gupta said Peter's leadership was instrumental in DBS' success over the past 16 years. He was the force behind our culture change, giving us the confidence to be bold and to invest for the future. Gupta added that as chairman, Seah balanced between guiding management while giving them elbow room to operate exceptionally well.

I couldn't have asked for a better partner and mentor, Gupta said. Under Seah's chairmanship, DBS pursued strategic acquisitions including Societe Generale's regional private banking business, ANZ's Asia consumer and wealth franchise, Citi's Taiwan consumer banking business and Lakshmi Vilas Bank in India. The bank also expanded its role in sustainable finance, with outstanding commitments of more than S$100 billion, and established South-east Asia's first science-based sectoral decarbonisation targets.

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DBS Third-Quarter Financial Results

For the quarter, DBS wealth management fees rose 9% from a high base a year ago to S$864 million, supported by growth in assets under management. Transaction services fees recorded a new high, while loan-related and card fees similarly increased, taking net fee income up 6% year-on-year to S$1.43 billion. The bank's net interest margin narrowed by 9 basis points from a year earlier to 1.87%, partly due to lower SORA. DBS declared 81 cents per share in third-quarter dividends.

CEO Tan Su Shan highlighted strong loans, deposits and wealth growth. She said in a statement that while the global economy has remained resilient, the outlook has become more uncertain. The bank warned of growing global uncertainty due to elevated energy prices, higher interest rates and geopolitical risks.

For its 2027 outlook, DBS said it expects total income to rise in the mid-single-digit range, assuming two more US Federal Reserve rate hikes by the end of next year, alongside a gradual rise in domestic interest rates and the Singapore dollar. The structural growth in wealth management is also expected to continue. DBS's result was announced a day after its smaller peer UOB posted a fall in its trading and investment income and flagged further margin pressures ahead.

UOB Third-Quarter Earnings

UOB reported a third-quarter net profit of S$1.3 billion, while net interest income held steady at S$2.3 billion from the previous quarter as continued loan growth helped offset margin pressures. UOB's net fee income rose 19% year-on-year to a record S$733 million, driven by growth in wealth, cards and loan-related activities. Customer-related treasury income also reached a new high. UOB's total expenses fell 4% quarter-on-quarter to S$1.6 billion, while its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.5%.

DBS is the second of Singapore's three local banks to report its third-quarter earnings, following UOB on Wednesday. OCBC has yet to release its results. These pressures have begun to weigh on lenders' earnings, following a strong first half supported by robust wealth management activity. The weaker results come as Singapore's banks navigate a more challenging operating environment, with surging global bond yields, a sell-off in technology stocks and the ongoing Middle East conflict adding to market volatility.