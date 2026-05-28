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DBS CEO Responds to Customer's Complaint on Plane

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DBS CEO Responds to Customer's Complaint on Plane
DBS CEOTan Su ShanLinkedin Complaint
📆28/5/2026 6:25 am
📰asiaonecom
11 sec. here / 6 min. at publisher
📊News: 22% · Publisher: 59%

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan has garnered praise after responding to a customer's LinkedIn complaint while on the plane.

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan has garnered praise after responding to a customer's LinkedIn complaint while on the plane. In a now-deleted post, Neelkamal Semwal took to LinkedIn on Wednesday (May 27) to air his frustrations regarding a DBS Bank service that has not been working despite contacting customer service .

He wrote that a service allowing customers to register their NRIC with their account had been non-functional for over 15 days. Semwal said that he had reached out to customer care over a week ago, but that

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asiaonecom /  🏆 10. in SG

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan Linkedin Complaint Customer Service

 

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