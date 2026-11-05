DBS Chairman Peter Seah to Retire on Jan 1, 2027; Q3 Net Profit Falls 5

DBS Group said chairman Peter Seah will retire on Jan 1, 2027, with Anthony Lim succeeding him, as the bank reported a 5% fall in third-quarter net profit to $2.81 billion.

DBS Group, Singapore's largest lender, said its chairman Peter Seah will retire by the end of this year, and board member Anthony Lim will take over with effect from Jan 1, 2027.

The bank also reported third-quarter 2026 net profit of $2.81 billion, down 5% from the same period a year earlier. The earnings missed the $2.95 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of eight analysts. For the nine months, total income rose 2% to a new high of $17.9 billion, while net profit increased 2% to a record $8.82 billion.

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Peter Seah Retiring As DBS Chairman

Seah has served as DBS chairman since 2010, providing steadfast leadership and strategic oversight as the bank pursued a strategy of digital transformation and growth in high-return businesses. He helped strengthen DBS' connection to its heritage and played an important role in shaping the culture of the organisation, which today combines a longstanding sense of purpose with a strong customer focus and spirit of innovation.

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Seah said when he became DBS chairman, the world was only just emerging from the global financial crisis. DBS has since transformed into one of Asia's leading financial services players, recognised globally for its innovation and performance. Having completed the CEO transition to Tan Su Shan, the bank is now entering its next chapter from a position of strength.

I am therefore able to hand over the reins to Anthony with confidence, knowing that DBS is in very capable hands, Seah said. Lim has served on the DBS board since April 2020. Prior to his retirement from executive roles in 2017, he held senior leadership roles at GIC and Bankers Trust, with assignments in Singapore, London and New York.

Anthony Lim Taking Over Leadership Role

His global perspective, extensive financial markets experience and strong risk management expertise position him well to help DBS navigate an increasingly complex operating environment. In the third quarter, group net interest income rose 4% year on year to $3.71 billion as proactive hedging and strong balance sheet growth more than offset the impact of a lower Singapore Overnight Rate Average, or SORA. SORA is the primary floating-rate benchmark for Singapore dollar loans, including floating-rate home and car loans.

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Group net interest margin declined nine basis points to 1.87%. Net fee income rose 6% to $1.43 billion. Wealth management fees increased 9% from a high base a year ago to $864 million, supported by growth in assets under management. Transaction services fees recorded a new high, while loan-related and card fees also increased.

Board Declaring Eighty One Cent Dividend

The board declared a total dividend of 81 cents per share for the third quarter, comprising an ordinary dividend of 66 cents per share and a capital return dividend of 15 cents per share. This brings the total dividend for the nine months to $2.43 per share, comprising ordinary dividends of $1.98 per share and capital return dividends of 45 cents per share.

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan said, We turned in another quarter of strong franchise growth, with robust increases in loans, deposits and wealth assets. Nine-month net profit reached a record and return on equity was 17% despite average SORA having halved from a year ago and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. The performance reflected our ability to capture structural opportunities across wealth management and institutional banking, she added.

For the second quarter of 2026, DBS leaned on its wealth management business, treasury sales and trading income to drive growth.