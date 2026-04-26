DBS Launches S$10 Million Cashback Program and AI Support for SMEs

DBS/POSB will provide S$10 million in cashback rewards to cardholders and PayLah users from August to September, with S$3 cashback offered every Saturday at hawker stalls and heartland shops. The bank is also enhancing its AI support for SMEs through the Spark GenAI program and the IMDA’s Open Innovation Platform.

Singapore an consumers are set to receive a significant financial boost with a new cashback initiative launched by DBS /POSB. The bank is committing S$10 million to provide cashback rewards to its cardholders and DBS PayLah users between August and September.

This program is designed to alleviate the financial burden of everyday expenses, particularly for groceries and food, and aims to support local businesses. Consumers will have the opportunity to redeem over three million cashback rewards on purchases made at hawker centres, heartland shops, and supermarkets across the nation. A key component of the cashback program is a special offer of S$3 cashback every Saturday when shopping at hawker stalls and heartland shops, providing consistent savings for weekend spending.

The announcement of this initiative took place during a community event at Plantation Plaza in Tengah on April 25, 2026, and was attended by prominent figures including Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, and Member of Parliament for Choa Chu Kang GRC Dr. Choo Pei Ling. The event highlighted the collaborative spirit between the government, businesses, and the community in addressing economic challenges and supporting citizens.

DBS representatives, including Country Head Lim Him Chuan, were also present to detail the program and its benefits. Beyond the direct financial assistance to consumers, DBS is also focusing on empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to leverage the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The bank has enhanced its Spark GenAI program to offer tailored advisory and training support to SMEs, based on their current level of AI readiness.

This support is crucial for helping businesses navigate the complexities of AI adoption and integrate it effectively into their operations. Furthermore, DBS is expanding access to AI solutions for SMEs by connecting them to a wider network of providers through the IMDA’s Open Innovation Platform. This platform boasts a global network of over 16,000 solution providers, offering SMEs a diverse range of options to meet their specific needs.

To further facilitate AI adoption, DBS has released an 'Implementing AI for Impact' playbook, designed as an accessible introduction to AI for businesses. This playbook aims to build confidence among SMEs and strengthen their business resilience by providing practical guidance on implementing AI technologies. Mr. Siow emphasized the importance of collective effort in Singapore, stating that the government, businesses, and society work together to overcome challenges.

The combined initiatives demonstrate DBS’s commitment to supporting both consumers and businesses in navigating the current economic landscape and embracing future technologies. The program is a testament to the bank’s dedication to fostering a resilient and inclusive economy in Singapore





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