DBS PayLah! users can now pay at over 100 million Alipay and Weixin Pay merchants in China

DBS PayLah! users can make QR payments at more than 100 million Alipay and Weixin Pay merchants in mainland China with no extra transaction fees. The bank says it is the first in Singapore to support both scan and show methods.

DBS PayLah! users can now make QR code payments at more than 100 million Alipay and Weixin Pay merchants across mainland China without incurring additional transaction fees.

The bank announced the expansion on Nov 12, saying it is the first and only bank in Singapore to support both payment methods. More than three million DBS PayLah users can use the app to scan a merchant QR code or show their personal PayLah QR code to the merchant. DBS said the service works at major retail chains, neighbourhood shops, and restaurants across China.

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Support For All Three Major QR Ecosystems

DBS said the move makes it the first local bank to support QR payments across all three major QR payment ecosystems in China. These are Alipay, Weixin Pay, and UnionPay, with DBS PayLah having supported overseas UnionPay QR payments since June 2022. Before confirming a payment, users can view the amount in Chinese yuan, the applicable exchange rate, and the Singapore dollar equivalent. DBS said payments are made with competitive exchange rates and no additional transaction fees.

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To pay individuals or small businesses using personal Alipay and WeChat Pay accounts, DBS customers can remit funds to their own Alipay or Weixin Pay e-wallets. The bank is also offering S$3 cashback for new overseas QR payment users and for those making their first Alipay+ QR transaction from Nov 16 to Jan 31, 2027. The expanded offering follows growing post-pandemic travel to China.

According to China's National Immigration Administration, foreign visitors took 11.6 million trips to the country from July to September 2026, which is 15.6% more than the same period a year earlier. Payments are key to discovering everything China has to offer, especially as customer interest in China-maxxing continues to rise, said Calvin Ong, head of the consumer banking group at DBS Singapore.

Partnerships With Ant International And TenPay

He added that the partnerships with fintech companies Ant International and TenPay Global let users transact without requiring Chinese merchants to alter their existing check-out set-ups. Ong said the partnerships bring together the best of the payment ecosystems, giving DBS PayLah users the freedom to pay across China while merchants are not required to change how they operate. The integration also allows two-way QR transactions at major retail chains, which DBS said is a first for a local bank.

DBS has been expanding its cross-border QR payment links. The bank already has ties with Malaysia's DuitNow, Thailand's PromptPay, and Indonesia's QRIS. In October, it also announced that DBS PayLah is now accepted at shops displaying the Taiwan QR Code or TWQR acceptance mark and at QR payment notices bearing the TWQR label.

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Expanded Merchant Coverage Across China

The latest China integration adds to the bank's existing UnionPay tie-up, which has allowed PayLah users to scan and pay at overseas UnionPay QR codes since June 2022. DBS said the addition of Alipay and Weixin Pay merchant coverage means users can now pay at more than 100 million merchants in China. The service covers popular retailers such as Pop Mart and Songmont, as well as smaller neighbourhood shops and restaurants.

DBS said users can make payments in both directions, either by scanning the merchant's code or by generating a code for the merchant to scan. DBS said the expanded payment option is aimed at travellers who want a simple way to pay while in China. The bank said the link with Ant International and TenPay Global enables the service without requiring Chinese merchants to change their existing check-out systems, which DBS said helps make the payment experience smoother for users.