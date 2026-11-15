Debt Collectors Pursue Over $2.5 Million From Businesses Linked to Lao Huo Tang Founder Thomas Hong

Two debt recovery agencies are pursuing more than $2.5 million in unpaid supplier claims from businesses linked to Lao Huo Tang Group founder Thomas Hong, with visits to outlets and repeated attempts to contact him.

Two debt recovery agencies are separately pursuing more than $2.5 million in unpaid supplier claims from businesses linked to Lao Huo Tang Group founder and chief executive Thomas Hong.

FDR Services is handling claims totalling $550,795.58, while A.S. K Debt Recovery SG is pursuing claims approaching $2 million. It is unclear whether the amounts overlap. On Nov 12, collectors from FDR Services visited Le Xin Mixed Veg Rice at Bedok Reservoir Road.

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There they encountered an elderly man believed to be Hong's father. The man declined to assist and said he would contact the police, according to the agency. The collectors left a notice at the premises after the initial contact failed to produce any payment commitment. The visit was one in a series of attempts to recover unpaid invoices involving companies tied to Hong.

FDR Services Pursues Suppliers for Unpaid Invoices

FDR Services is handling claims on behalf of three suppliers. These suppliers provided vegetables, meat, frozen food and other food products to restaurants and food stalls operating under various brands believed to be linked to Hong. One vegetable supplier alone is pursuing $335,494.97 in allegedly unpaid invoices for deliveries to several outlets. These include NEX, Jurong Point, Causeway Point, The Star Vista, Sun Plaza, Waterway Point and Seletar Mall.

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Of that amount, $63,740.21 was allegedly owed for deliveries to NEX, more than $59,000 to The Star Vista and $51,488.37 to Jurong Point. The invoices dated back to 2025, with some outlets allegedly failing to settle payments for several consecutive months. FDR Services initially handled nine cases involving the vegetable supplier when they were referred in April. Its portfolio later expanded to include other suppliers, bringing the total to $539,810.91.

This was revised to $550,795.58 after additional cases involving a meat supplier were included. Separately, A.S. K Debt Recovery is handling claims approaching $2 million involving several suppliers and creditors of businesses operating under or associated with Lao Huo Tang Group. The agency said one client identified $356,138.36 in outstanding invoices across 10 accounts involving various outlets.

These included $52,684.16 allegedly owed at The Star Vista, $50,360.43 at Waterway Point, $46,674.85 at Jurong Point and $36,277.32 at Bukit Panjang Plaza. The same client was also pursuing payments involving Singapura Heritage and Kenny Rogers, bringing its total claims to approximately $570,000. Two other clients were pursuing more than $50,000 collectively, while another separate matter involved close to $1.2 million.

Recovery Agencies Highlight Challenges Contacting Hong

The agency stressed its overall figure was an estimate based on claims brought to its attention, rather than a complete calculation of debts owed by every related company. It also said the businesses involved were not necessarily under the same legal ownership. Corporate records obtained by The Straits Times show Hong is currently listed as a director of Lao Huo Tang Investments, Lao Huo Tang Canton, Singapura Heritage Food Hall, Kenny Rogers Roasters and Le Xin Mixed Rice.

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He is also a shareholder of Lao Huo Tang Investments and has previously served as a director of other food and beverage companies. Both agencies said their attempts to recover the alleged debts had been challenging. FDR Services said its representatives had visited numerous restaurants, food stalls and registered business addresses, sometimes leaving without finding anyone responsible for payments. At a registered address in Gambas, nobody answered the door despite signs the premises might be occupied.

Representatives eventually slipped a recovery notice under the door. At another address in Woodlands Close, they were told a business unrelated to Lao Huo Tang had taken over about six months earlier. The agency also described encounters with restaurant employees who said their managers were unavailable or that they did not know how to contact the people responsible for settling invoices. At several outlets, staff accepted recovery notices and agreed to pass them to management.

At a Lao Huo Tang outlet in Causeway Point, FDR said a manager declined to engage with its representatives, citing the number of customers she was attending to, and threatened to call security. At another outlet in NEX, employees told the agency their salaries had also been delayed. A.S. K Debt Recovery said it had repeatedly attempted to contact relevant parties, including Hong, and visited business premises hoping to reach repayment arrangements.

Instead, the agency said it received legal correspondence disputing Hong's involvement or directorship in certain companies. The agencies emphasised that the reported amounts are those provided by them and have not been independently established as debts owed by Hong personally. He remains the central figure in the pursuit of unpaid claims. Hong and the group's management have not responded to latest queries regarding the outstanding invoices.

Lao Huo Tang Group Faces Severe Liquidity Pressure

The situation adds significant pressure to the group, which has already faced CPF arrears cases and a winding-up order for Singapura Heritage Food Hall. The escalation highlights severe liquidity issues within the Lao Huo Tang ecosystem, affecting suppliers who provided goods for months without compensation. The expanded claims suggest a widening scope of unpaid obligations across different supply chains supporting the restaurant group. Combined with the A.S.

K claims, the figures indicate a substantial financial discrepancy that threatens the operational continuity of associated food stalls and restaurants. The agencies continue to pursue these claims through direct engagement with outlet operators, with no immediate resolution in sight for the suppliers involved.