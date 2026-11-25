A declassified FBI interview with a former CIA contractor reveals that the agency waterboarded more terrorism suspects than the three it officially admitted to during the post-9/11 period.

US officials have released records that suggest the Central Intelligence Agency subjected more terrorism suspects to waterboarding than it has publicly acknowledged in the years following the September 11, 2001 attacks. A newly declassified interview with a former CIA contractor indicates that the agency used this interrogation technique on additional detainees beyond the three individuals it previously admitted to handling.

Core Details of the Declassified Account

The revelation stems from a set of documents released by the government in response to a New York Times lawsuit filed under the Freedom of Information Act. The records contain an interview conducted by a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent in 2012 with a former contract translator who worked at one of the agency's secret detention facilities. This individual, who identified the detainee as Bahir, described witnessing a man strapped to a board tilted downward into water at a black site located north of Kabul, Afghanistan. The facility, often referred to as the Salt Pit or Detention Site Cobalt, was one of several clandestine locations used to hold high-value terrorism suspects.

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Conflict Between Official Statements and Testimony

The Central Intelligence Agency has officially acknowledged waterboarding only three specific terrorism suspects in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. These individuals were Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is accused of being the architect of the attacks, and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, who is accused of helping plan the 2000 bombing of the Navy destroyer Cole. While these high-profile figures were subjected to the technique at black sites in Thailand and Poland, the new testimony suggests that other detainees at the Afghan site were also waterboarded. This discrepancy has fueled long-standing suspicions that the agency may have engaged in the practice more extensively than its public disclosures indicate.

The Role of Special Prosecutor John Durham

The source of this testimony is linked to a special prosecutor's investigation led by John Durham, which focused on the Central Intelligence Agency's use of torture and the destruction of videotapes showing waterboarding sessions between 2008 and 2012. Although the inquiry examined potential criminal liabilities for agency personnel, John Durham ultimately did not bring any criminal charges. Furthermore, the reports generated by his investigation remain classified by the government, leaving many details of the legal proceedings and findings inaccessible to the public. The secrecy surrounding these documents has complicated efforts to fully understand the scope of the agency's actions and the legal ramifications for those involved.

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Impact on Congressional Inquiries and Public Trust

Parallel to the prosecutorial investigation, the Senate Intelligence Committee conducted its own inquiry into the Central Intelligence Agency's detention and interrogation programs. That committee released a more than 500-page executive summary in 2014, which provided a comprehensive overview of the agency's activities. However, agency witnesses were reportedly unwilling to be interviewed by the committee due to the risk of prosecution from the Durham inquiry. As a result, the committee relied on millions of pages of internal Central Intelligence Agency documents to construct its findings. This reliance on paper trails rather than direct testimony has left gaps in the historical record and contributed to ongoing debates about the extent of the torture program.

Remaining Questions and Future Implications

The declassification of the FBI interview adds another layer of complexity to the historical narrative of the Central Intelligence Agency's post-9/11 operations. It challenges the agency's previous statements and raises new questions about the total number of detainees subjected to enhanced interrogation techniques. The continued secrecy of John Durham's reports ensures that the full extent of the legal and investigative findings remains obscured. As historians and journalists continue to piece together the timeline of these events, the new testimony provides a critical piece of evidence that may reshape our understanding of the scale and nature of the CIA's black site program.