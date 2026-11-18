Tony Pua shares Pardons Board minutes showing Attorney-General and Hannah Yeoh opposed Najib Razak's house arrest, yet the King approved the conditional pardon.

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak has begun serving his sentence under house detention following a conditional pardon approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. This development comes after legal delays and a recent High Court ruling on Nov 10 that finalized the arrangements for his release from prison. The shift in Najib's detention status has sparked renewed public interest in the internal deliberations of the Federal Territories Pardons Board.

Declassified Minutes Reveal Internal Disagreements

Former Damansara MP Tony Pua posted on Facebook on Nov 18 what he claims are declassified minutes from the 64th Federal Territories Pardons Board meeting. The documents, allegedly extracted from the September 18 meeting at Istana Negara, indicate that key government officials opposed the arrangement. Specifically, the minutes show that Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Federal Territories Hannah Yeoh objected to allowing Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.

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Pua stated that the five-page documents clearly recorded the positions of these officials despite the final approval by the King. He emphasized that while the Attorney-General and Yeoh disagreed with the draft conditional pardon order, they respected the King's constitutional prerogative to grant clemency. Neither official commented on the decision publicly because their objection was recorded in the meeting minutes, which bore both "Rahsia" and "Terbuka" markings.

Timeline of Sentence Reduction and Legal Delays

Najib's path to house detention involved several significant legal milestones and financial adjustments. He was initially convicted in July 2020 of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International, receiving a 12-year prison sentence and a RM210 million fine. On Feb 2, 2024, the Pardons Board announced a 50% reduction in his jail term to six years and reduced his fine to RM50 million. These reductions were crucial in making the conditional pardon feasible.

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The Legal Affairs Division confirmed on Sept 18 that Sultan Ibrahim consented to the conditional pardon, allowing Najib to serve time under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028. However, the execution of this order faced hurdles. Najib's defense counsel confirmed payment of the RM50 million fine on Nov 6, but the Attorney-General's Chamber temporarily deferred the release due to potential legal issues with the release order. The Kuala Lumpur High Court subsequently allowed the house arrest on Nov 10 after an application to review the earlier order.

Government Stance and Official Confirmations

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told Parliament on Nov 12 that he would propose to the Cabinet to declassify the Pardons Board minutes. This statement aligns with Pua's release of the documents, which were reportedly obtained through such declassification efforts. The government's position, as articulated by Pua, was that they respected the King's decision even though it contradicted the advice of their own appointed officials.

Despite the public sharing of these minutes, official verification remains pending. The Star is currently seeking confirmation from the Prime Minister's Department and the Home Ministry regarding the authenticity of the documents and their reported declassification status. This ongoing effort to verify the source of the minutes adds a layer of complexity to the political discourse surrounding Najib's release and the transparency of the pardon process.