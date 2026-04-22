Dee Hsu Opens Up About Profound Guilt Following Sister Barbie Hsu's Tragic Death

Taiwanese host Dee Hsu shares her struggles with grief and self-blame after initiating a 2025 family trip to Japan that resulted in the untimely death of her sister, actress Barbie Hsu.

In a poignant and emotionally raw episode of her talk show Dee Girls Talk, which aired on April 20, the renowned Taiwanese host Dee Hsu opened up about the profound grief and lingering guilt she has experienced following the tragic passing of her sister, the beloved actress Barbie Hsu .

During a heart-to-heart conversation with her longtime professional partner Kevin Tsai, the 47-year-old entertainer revealed that she was the primary catalyst behind the fateful family trip to Japan during the 2025 Chinese New Year holiday. According to Dee, the excursion was intended to be a heartwarming getaway for the sisters; however, it ultimately became the setting for a heartbreaking tragedy when Barbie contracted a severe case of the flu that led to her untimely death. Dee recounted the circumstances leading up to the trip with heavy remorse, noting that their mother had initially advised against the travel plans due to the peak holiday season, citing concerns over exorbitant flight costs and overwhelming tourist crowds. Despite their mother's warnings, Dee, Barbie, and their eldest sister, Shi-hsien, remained steadfast in their decision to travel, driven by a simple desire to spend quality time together. Dee confessed that she carries a heavy burden of self-blame, frequently questioning her past decisions when speaking with her mother. She shared that she often tells her mother that the tragedy was a direct result of her own insistence on the trip. While her mother has gently urged her to release these feelings to facilitate her own healing process, Dee admitted that the reality of the situation makes it nearly impossible for her to avoid dwelling on the thought of why she did not listen to her mother's sage advice at the time. The loss of Barbie, who achieved immense fame through iconic roles in dramas like Meteor Garden and Corner with Love, has left a void in the entertainment industry and in the lives of her husband, South Korean singer-DJ Koo Jun-yup, and her two children. Navigating life in the wake of such a high-profile loss has been an incredibly complex challenge for Dee. She revealed to Kevin that the demands of her role as a mother, a wife, and a public figure have prevented her from fully retreating into private mourning. With the responsibility of caring for her own family, including her businessman husband and their youngest daughter, Alice, Dee has often felt the need to suppress her agony to maintain a sense of stability at home. She candidly shared that she feared displaying her true emotional state in front of her daughter, opting instead to bottle up her sorrow to avoid causing any distress. To cope with the overwhelming pain, she has turned to distractions such as watching dramas and focusing on tedious tasks, noting that during the darkest phases of her grief, she simply wished to remain asleep to avoid facing the harsh reality of her sister's absence. This public confession highlights the fragile intersection between personal tragedy and the relentless expectations of public life





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Dee Hsu Barbie Hsu Celebrity Grief Taiwanese Entertainment Family Tragedy

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