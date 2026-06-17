Deep Dive: Public Space Disputes, AI Education, Singlish Evolution, Dark Patterns and Fertility Choices

A weekly roundup of stories from the Deep Dive podcast covering Singaporean society. This edition features discussions on the removal of street art and public space governance, the push to teach AI skills to students, the changing nature of Singlish, unethical online marketing practices, and the growing acceptance of a childfree lifestyle.

The removal of power washing artist Marcus Pang 's street art work on a pavement outside Mountbatten MRT Station, following a complaint, has ignited a broader conversation in Singapore about the use and governance of shared public spaces .

This incident raises questions about the mechanisms for resolving disputes over public amenities and reflects a societal tendency to involve authorities rather than engage in direct community dialogue. The podcast Deep Dive, hosted by Steven Chia and Tiffany Ang, explores these issues with Pang and Assistant Professor George Wong from the Singapore Management University, examining Singaporean attitudes toward public spaces, social norms, and navigating differences.

The conversation delves into the balance between individual expression and collective order, and the cultural inclination toward regulatory solutions. A separate segment of the program addresses the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into education and the workforce. Starting in 2027, all tertiary and ITE students will receive AI training tailored to their courses, yet AI's impact is already being felt in classrooms and workplaces. There is a growing gap between the skills graduates possess and what employers expect.

Lecturer Ian Tan from Nanyang Technological University and student Susan Khoo discuss how graduates can demonstrate AI readiness and the challenges faced by both educators and employers in adapting to this technological shift. Another episode investigates the evolution of Singlish and its connection to Singaporean identity. A survey by the Institute of Policy Studies indicates increasing acceptance of Singlish as a core part of national heritage, even as the language continues to transform under the influence of younger generations.

Associate Professor Tan Ying Ying from NTU and Dr. Melvin Tay from IPS explore whether these linguistic changes represent a broader shift in what it means to be Singaporean, suggesting that the dynamism of Singlish may be a positive reflection of the nation's adaptability. The program also scrutinizes the use of deceptive online marketing techniques known as dark patterns. Three local retailers were identified for tactics like fake countdown timers and false stock alerts that pressure consumers into purchases.

Professor Sharon Ng from Nanyang Business School and Sai Ming Liew from the Behavioural Insights Team analyze the psychology behind these strategies and the difficulties in regulating them, highlighting the need for consumer awareness and ethical standards in digital commerce. Finally, the series examines Singapore's declining fertility rate and the rising adoption of the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle. While the government frames low birth rates as a national issue, many individuals are consciously choosing childfree lives.

Through interviews with Alisa Chopard, a 39-year-old who decided against children, and Alicia Lim, a 31-year-old hoping to start a family, the hosts unpack the societal pressures and personal considerations influencing these decisions, offering insight into changing attitudes toward parenthood and the implications for Singapore's future





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Public Spaces Street Art Marcus Pang Authorities Community Dialogue Artificial Intelligence AI Education Graduates Skills Gap Singlish Language Evolution National Identity Dark Patterns Online Shopping Consumer Protection Fertility Rate DINK Childfree

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