American Deep Sea Minerals retracts false claims of backing from UK institutions and Japanese firms for its Pacific mining project after an AFP investigation revealed no such partnerships exist.

US-based American Deep Sea Minerals has agreed to issue a formal correction regarding its deep-sea exploration application, after multiple high-profile research institutions and industrial firms publicly denied any association with the project. The company, which is seeking regulatory approval to mine the Pacific Ocean floor, had previously listed several renowned universities and major metal processing corporations as supporters and prospective investors in its official filings.

False Claims of Institutional Backing

AFP found that the firm incorrectly cited the University of Southampton, the Natural History Museum in the UK, and the UK National Oceanography Centre as entities expressing strong interest in its mining proposal. Jon Copley, a marine ecologist at the University of Southampton, explicitly stated that his institution had no interaction with the firm and would not collaborate with them under any circumstances.

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A spokesperson for the University of Southampton confirmed that the university does not work with American Deep Sea Minerals and has no knowledge of their specific work. They requested that the firm remove their name from the application immediately. Similarly, the Natural History Museum stated it has not given permission for its name to be used and had no agreements with the mining entity. The National Oceanography Centre also clarified that it had not been approached regarding the application and has no collaboration agreement in place.

Denials From Industrial Partners

Further complications arose regarding the industrial sector, as American Deep Sea Minerals had listed Japanese giant Sumitomo and South Korean firm Korea Zinc as potential partners for processing and selling the mined nodules. Sumitomo told AFP it was not acquainted with the American firm at all. Korea Zinc similarly denied being an investor, advising that any inquiries should be directed straight to American Deep Sea Minerals for clarification.

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The US firm acknowledged that the wording in its application could have been clearer regarding these corporate relationships. American Deep Sea Minerals told AFP it did not intend to imply that Sumitomo and Korea Zinc had formally committed to the project. However, the incorrect attributions have drawn sharp criticism and damaged the credibility of the firm's initial regulatory submission.

The South Penrhyn Basin Project

The core of the controversy involves a proposal to extract polymetallic nodules from the South Penrhyn Basin, located in the South Pacific between the exclusive economic zones of the Cook Islands, Kiribati, and French Polynesia. American Deep Sea Minerals is applying for an exploration license covering a massive 100,000 square kilometer area in this region.

The firm claims the seabed in this basin harbors exceptionally high concentrations of cobalt, along with other critical metals such as copper, nickel, and manganese. These resources are increasingly sought after for their role in green energy technologies and electronics, driving the intense interest in deep-sea extraction despite the significant environmental risks involved.

Regulatory Strategy and Ecological Concerns

American Deep Sea Minerals is one of five companies attempting to bypass the International Seabed Authority by applying directly to US regulators. The United States is not a member state of the authority, which has 171 members, and has declared it does not require international permission to commence mining on the high seas. The firm plans to submit a written clarification to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to address the inaccuracies in its application.

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Despite the regulatory maneuvering, deep-sea mining remains highly contentious globally. Critics warn that the extraction process could cause irreversible ecological damage by smothering marine life with waste plumes and disrupting oceanic migrations through heavy machinery noise. The industry is currently stalled as most nations wait for the International Seabed Authority to finalize comprehensive regulations, leaving firms like American Deep Sea Minerals to navigate an uncertain legal landscape alone.