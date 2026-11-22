Scientists use thermophilic vent worms to stabilize fragile human proteins, solving the decades-old mystery of actin filament formation and aiding cancer research.

Scientists have successfully utilized deep-sea vent worms to solve a long-standing mystery regarding how actin filaments form, a breakthrough that opens new pathways for ageing and cancer research. A team led by Adam Claridge-Chang, an associate professor with the Signature Research Programme in Neuroscience and Behavioural Disorders at the Duke-NUS Medical School, turned to these robust organisms to study fragile human proteins that typically break down outside living cells. The 2025 genome study provided critical insights into the microscopic machinery of life, demonstrating how these proteins build a cell's internal framework and drive movement.

Why Vent Worms Stabilize Fragile Proteins

Many important human proteins are too unstable to study effectively because they degrade easily when removed from the protective environment of a living cell. Hydrothermal vent worms flourish in the pitch-black depths of the Pacific Ocean, where superheated water gushes from cracks in the seafloor. Because their proteins remain stable and functional under extreme heat, crushing pressure, and toxic conditions, they serve as ideal models for biomedical research. Adam Claridge-Chang explained that while biologists often try to stabilize proteins by cooling them, water freezes below 4 degrees, making experiments difficult. These worms allow researchers to study complex systems without freezing conditions, bridging the gap between simple single-celled microbes and complex human biochemistry.

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Expedition Team and Deep-Sea Collection Methods

Adam Claridge-Chang collaborated with marine biologists and genomicists, including chief expedition scientist Nadine Le Bris from Paris-Sorbonne University, to harvest and provide specimens for the 2025 genome study. The research team relied on deep-sea submersibles equipped with robotic manipulator arms and specialized pressurized or thermally insulated collection chambers to gather worms from 2,500 meters below the surface. Since no humans could dive to these depths, pilots used articulated robotic claws to scrape or pluck chunks of worm tubes directly off the mineral walls of active underwater chimneys along the East Pacific Rise. Only smaller worms were harvested because the extreme decompression, loss of toxic vent chemicals, and thermal shock would rapidly kill larger mature specimens during the ascent.

Preventing Shock During Ascent to Surface

To prevent the vent worms from dying due to massive shifts in temperature and pressure during their journey to the surface, specialized containment strategies were employed. The worms were placed by the robotic arm into sealed, thermally insulated bioboxes on the submersible to shield them from temperature shock. Furthermore, the specimens were kept alive inside a high-pressure chamber directly on the seafloor to maintain their native deep-sea pressure until they reached the ship's laboratory. This meticulous care ensured the biological integrity of the samples, allowing scientists to analyze the worms' unique adaptations to living in hot water near hydrothermal vents.

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Decades-Long Mystery of Actin Filament Formation

The primary scientific challenge addressed by this study was understanding how a monomer, a small molecule, actually forms into a polymer or a bigger molecule. This process, known as actin filament formation, had puzzled scientists for decades because the resulting structures are too fragile for standard laboratory observation. By leveraging the inherent stability of the vent worm's proteins, the team was able to observe the initial stages of actin formation in detail. This discovery not only clarifies the fundamental biology of these complex animals but also provides a template for studying human cellular structures that are otherwise impossible to analyze.

Future Implications for Ageing and Cancer Research

The ability to stabilize and study these proteins under extreme conditions has significant implications for future medical research. Actin proteins are found in both the worm and humans, where they are essential for building the internal framework of cells and driving cellular movement. Understanding the mechanisms of actin formation can help researchers better comprehend cellular processes that go awry in diseases such as cancer and ageing. The insights gained from the 2025 genome study of the hydrothermal vent worm thus serve as a valuable resource for the broader biomedical community, offering new avenues for developing treatments and therapies that target these critical cellular components.