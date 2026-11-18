Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says deeper economic integration and wider partnerships can double ASEAN's $4.5 trillion economy to $10 trillion by the early 2040s and strengthen regional resilience.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said ASEAN must deepen economic integration and widen partnerships to preserve strategic autonomy amid intensifying US-China rivalry. Speaking to the media after the ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov 17, he said individual ASEAN nations are too small to go it alone.

He noted ASEAN's combined economy is worth about $4.5 trillion and could grow to $10 trillion by the early 2040s if member states deepen integration, pursue reforms and sustain economic growth. At $4.5 trillion collectively, the economy is significant but has room to double, he said. That is sizable, and the more heft we have, the more we can integrate our economies and provide mutual support, he said.

Also read Lawrence Wong Urges ASEAN to Strengthen UN at 49th Summit

ASEAN Broaden Partnerships Beyond US China

Then indeed we will be more resilient and provide even more opportunities for businesses and people in the region. PM Wong said ASEAN should broaden its partnerships beyond the US and China to include Canada, the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council. Not everything we do is defined by America and China and the rivalry between them, he said. We have the space to engage other powers and shape our own destiny.

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He said the Philippines, as ASEAN chair in 2026, steered the group through a difficult year and achieved good outcomes, including sealing the Digital Economy Framework Agreement. Singapore will advance these efforts as incoming ASEAN chair and pursue cooperation on energy resilience and transboundary haze. As chair, Singapore will seek to ensure DEFA is well implemented and well used by businesses. This could include practical guides for businesses to tap its opportunities.

PM Wong also welcomed China's proposal to designate 2027 as the year of AI Cooperation between China and ASEAN. Both sides would explore concrete projects and applications, including autonomous vehicles, industrial AI and advanced manufacturing. China is a leader in AI applications, and ASEAN countries have tremendous interest in harnessing AI to transform and uplift their economies, he said. Any joint initiatives must address cybersecurity and data privacy concerns while ensuring projects benefit businesses and workers.

Singapore Indonesia Haze Tackle Source Companies

On transboundary haze, he said action must tackle the problem at its source and prevent recurrence by taking action against errant companies. There is still a lot more to be done. Asked about Singapore's relations with Indonesia after haze from fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra blanketed parts of South-East Asia, PM Wong said he had a good meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Just the two of us, we had a good chat, candid and constructive, he said.

He told President Prabowo he wants Indonesia to succeed because Indonesia is a close and important partner to Singapore. The two countries have substantive collaboration across many areas, and he will continue to engage him and pursue win-win partnerships. Separately, PM Wong said Singapore is studying the potential impact of the US' latest measures to tighten export controls on chips.

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A significant proportion of semiconductor shipments recorded as sales to Singapore were actually transshipped through the country or moved directly elsewhere. What we are more concerned about would be the chips that come into Singapore and are used by Singapore companies and our data centres, he said. We track the deployment of those chips and know exactly how they are deployed within data centres in Singapore.

Singapore Chips Export Controls Rule Law

He added that Singapore could facilitate checks by the US government if it has concerns about how chips were used. However, Singapore is not here to enforce the export controls of other countries, but will ensure businesses comply with the rule of law and export control requirements imposed by other countries. If businesses use Singapore to circumvent these controls, or infringe or break Singapore laws, we will take clear and firm action, he said.

We want to uphold the rule of law and Singapore's reputation as a trusted business hub. PM Wong said Singapore's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027 would involve more than hosting meetings and summits. He stressed the importance of exercising leadership to advance the bloc's agenda and strengthen regional cooperation. He encouraged Singaporeans to contribute, with businesses, educational institutions and young people playing a role in fostering closer people-to-people exchanges and raising awareness of ASEAN's importance.

Singaporeans Shape ASEAN Shared Future Opportunity

We hope more Singaporeans will see ASEAN not just as part of our neighbourhood, but as a region of opportunity where we can shape our shared future together, he said.