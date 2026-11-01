DeepSeek Releases Open-Source Super-Agent to Challenge Anthropic's Claude Code

DeepSeek launched Super-agent, an open-source coding agent that monitors developer group chats and suggests fixes without being asked. The company raised about 100 billion yuan ahead of its IPO to compete with Anthropic and OpenAI.

DeepSeek released Super-agent, an open-source prototype coding agent built to challenge Anthropic PBC's popular Claude Code, the company announced on Nov 1, 2026. The new offering can proactively monitor group chats among developers for feedback on coding issues and suggest solutions without being summoned, the DeepSeek Harness team said in a post on WeChat on Oct 31.

The agent aims to take as little human attention as possible and give as much value as possible, DeepSeek said in a user manual on GitHub. Earlier in 2026, DeepSeek created the Harness team to focus on helping build AI agents that can take on coding services offered by leading US labs including Anthropic. The term harness refers to the software scaffolding that wraps around a large language model, enabling AI agents to manage more complex tasks.

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DeepSeek's Harness Team Focuses on Coding Agents

Anthropic and other developers have designed harnesses to make their software better at streamlining coding and other work. The launch comes amid a fierce China-US race to build cheaper AI tools. Chinese firms are locked in a heated rivalry with US developers to build more advanced and affordable AI tools.

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While OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot helped kick off the global AI race, many companies have since focused more on the lucrative emerging market for AI agents that can help automate work for developers and business professionals. To bulk up its war chest and compete with Anthropic and OpenAI, DeepSeek has raised about 100 billion yuan (S$19.2 billion) in its latest fundraising round, one of China's largest-ever, ahead of its initial public offering.

DeepSeek Raises Billions to Compete With US Labs

The funding positions DeepSeek to expand its AI agent offerings as competition intensifies among global developers. The company's move into proactive coding agents marks a shift toward tools that require minimal human prompting. DeepSeek's Super-agent is open-source, meaning developers can inspect and modify the code. This approach contrasts with some proprietary coding agents from US labs.

The Harness team's focus reflects a broader industry trend. AI agents that can autonomously handle coding tasks are becoming a key battleground for major AI companies. The new agent's ability to monitor group chats sets it apart from existing coding assistants. It listens for feedback and suggests fixes without being directly asked, potentially speeding up debugging and development.

DeepSeek said the tool is designed to maximize value while minimizing the attention required from human developers. The company's GitHub manual provides usage details for the open-source release. The launch is part of DeepSeek's broader strategy to compete with Anthropic and OpenAI. The company has raised substantial capital to fund its expansion before going public.

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China-US AI Rivalry Drives Agent Development

With about 100 billion yuan in new funding, DeepSeek aims to strengthen its position in the global AI market. The company's IPO plans signal confidence in its ability to challenge established US players. The China-US AI rivalry continues to drive rapid innovation. DeepSeek's Super-agent represents the latest effort by a Chinese firm to match or surpass US-developed coding tools.