Defence Leaders Reaffirm Importance of Sustained Political Commitment and International Cooperation

Defence leaders from around the world reaffirmed the importance of sustained political commitment, public support, and credible partnerships in security cooperation during discussions at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Defence leaders from around the world have reaffirmed the importance of sustained political commitment, public support and credible partnerships in security cooperation during discussions at the Shangri-La Dialogue .

Singapore Defence Minister, Chan Chun Sing, hosted a roundtable involving 31 ministers and representatives from various countries. This roundtable aimed to strengthen international cooperation and address pressing security concerns in the region. The discussions also touched on regional security, investment confidence, and emerging non-conventional threats.

In addition to the roundtable, Chan Chun Sing held bilateral meetings with counterparts from Malaysia, France, and Italy. These meetings provided an opportunity for the defence leaders to engage in more in-depth discussions and explore ways to enhance cooperation. ASEAN defence leaders also participated in the discussions, focusing on regional security and the importance of sustained political commitment and public support in addressing emerging threats.

The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual defence conference that brings together defence leaders from around the world to discuss pressing security issues and promote international cooperation. This year's conference highlighted the need for sustained political commitment, public support, and credible partnerships in security cooperation. The discussions and meetings at the Shangri-La Dialogue underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing security challenges and promoting regional stability





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Shangri-La Dialogue Security Cooperation International Cooperation Regional Security ASEAN Defence Leaders

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