Defence Secretary Hegseth Reprimanded at Arlington Tomb

Pete Hegseth received a verbal warning from a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during Veterans Day, drawing sharp criticism from Democrats amid ongoing impeachment pressures.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer Rauchet were verbally reprimanded by a soldier guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Wednesday, November 11, following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The incident occurred as Hegseth and his senior staff posed for photographs on the steps of the memorial, capturing a moment that has since ignited political debate and drawn swift condemnation from congressional critics.

Incident Details at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Video footage captured Hegseth, accompanied by Chief of Staff Ricky Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver, and Senior Adviser Tami Radabaugh, taking photos on the empty steps in front of the tomb. As the group broke from taking photos, a loud laugh was audible, prompting the soldier guarding the tomb to shout that all visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.

Also read What are the impeachment articles facing Pete Hegseth?

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is considered one of the most solemn and revered war memorials in the US, being the final resting place of unidentified soldiers from World War I, World War II and the Korean War. It has been guarded around the clock - rain or shine - by a soldier from the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as The Old Guard, since 1948.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's top spokesman, said that while commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum. The Secretary and the entire Department have always honoured - and will always honour - the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe, he added.

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Political Context and Impeachment Efforts

Hegseth and his staff were at the tomb as part of a larger ceremony commemorating Veterans Day that also was attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The incident comes a day after Hegseth narrowly survived an effort to impeach him by lawmakers in Congress. The effort was led by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and backed by Democrats.

However, while Hegseth's critics were not successful in Tuesday's vote, Republicans may have only delayed efforts to impeach the defence secretary. President Donald Trump stands in silence after laying a wreath during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday. With Democrats set to take control of the House and Senate in January, those efforts are likely to be renewed.

Hegseth rebuked the effort Tuesday in his first news conference in months, arguing that he had committed none of the high crimes required in the Constitution for his removal. A core part of his argument included the assertion that criticisms of him and his handling of the US military were tantamount to an indictment against the nation's service members and their successes.

Democratic Reaction and Historical Precedents

Following the reprimand at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, the reaction from Democrats was swift. One day after narrowly avoiding impeachment, he shows his contempt for our men and women in uniform by disrespecting the sanctity of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, she wrote in a social media post. The statement referenced the broader political tension surrounding Hegseth's tenure.

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It was not the first time members of Trump's team have caused controversy at Arlington National Cemetery. During his campaign for a second term, Trump attended a ceremony in 2024 to honour US forces killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. A campaign staffer reportedly shoved a cemetery employee trying to prevent two people from filming and photographing the event.

Trump, who had been invited by troops' families, later shared a video on TikTok showing him at the cemetery with a voiceover blaming the Biden administration for the disaster of the Afghanistan withdrawal. On the eve of Veterans Day, these resolutions tell every one of them that their service was a crime, Hegseth said Tuesday, linking the ceremonial controversy to the ongoing legislative battles over his position.