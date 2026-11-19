Nurse practitioner Deirdre Keane finished the New York City Marathon at 34 weeks pregnant, becoming the first to run all World Marathon Majors in 2026 while expecting.

Deirdre Keane completed the New York City Marathon at 34 weeks pregnant, finishing her goal of running all seven World Marathon Majors in 2026. The 38-year-old nurse practitioner and management consultant crossed the finish line in 4:06:55, marking the seventh major race she ran while expecting.

Keane Runs All World Marathon Majors in 2026

Deirdre Keane became the first woman to complete the World Marathon Majors during a single pregnancy year in 2026. She finished the New York City Marathon at 34 weeks gestation to achieve this historic milestone. This achievement follows her participation in six other major marathons while pregnant throughout the year.

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The 38-year-old had already run more than 60 marathons before attempting this specific challenge. She originally planned 2026 as her final year of extensive racing before starting a family. This decision came after marrying Brian Keane in 2025 and preparing for motherhood.

Medical Approval Guides Running During Pregnancy

Deirdre Keane secured medical clearance from her obstetrician-gynecologist to continue high-intensity training during her pregnancy. Her medical professional approved her participation in the seven World Marathon Majors based on her prior athletic history. Experts generally consider vigorous aerobic exercise safe for healthy pregnancies when approved by a physician.

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Deirdre Keane discovered her pregnancy in April after noticing slower times at the Boston and London Marathons. She took a pregnancy test and informed her husband Brian of the news. The couple then adjusted her remaining race schedule to accommodate her changing physical condition.

Brian Supports Deirdre Through Marathon Milestones

Brian Keane provided crucial support for his wife during the seven major marathons she ran while pregnant. He initially expressed skepticism about her plans due to limited research on the physical limitations of pregnancy. He appeared at multiple points along the race courses to provide hydration and encouragement to Deirdre.

Deirdre Keane adjusted her strategy for the remaining races after discovering her pregnancy. She promised Brian she would run the Irish trail marathon slowly. She also dropped the Ironman event and one ultramarathon from her 2026 schedule. These changes allowed her to focus on the World Marathon Majors safely.

Keane Honors Late Father With Final Marathon

Deirdre Keane draws inspiration from her late father, John, who ran marathons in the 1980s and 1990s. John died of cancer when she was 13 years old. He completed his final New York City Marathon one day before surgery to remove a tumor. This act of resilience deeply influenced Deirdre Keane later in life.

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Deirdre Keane began running marathons in college to honor her father. She views running as a demonstration of human physical and mental capability. This perspective helps her cope with the emotional demands of working as a nurse practitioner at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Her running journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to define her resilience.

Concrete Race Results Highlight Physical Limits

Deirdre Keane completed specific time benchmarks for her final two World Marathon Majors during her pregnancy. She finished the Chicago Marathon at 31 weeks gestation in just under four hours. She then completed the New York City Marathon at 34 weeks with a time of 4:06:55.

Deirdre Keane ran the Sydney Marathon in August at 25 weeks and the Berlin Marathon in September at 29 weeks. These races demonstrated her ability to maintain competitive times throughout different stages of pregnancy. Her final run occurred along a course near Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she plans to deliver.