The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has issued a third advisory for heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint, citing queues extending to BKE Exit 10A and delays of two hours or more.

Travellers are advised to expect significant delays if they are intending to head across the Causeway via Woodlands Checkpoint. The situation worsened on Friday (Nov 27) evening with a third heavy departure traffic advisory issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Heavy Departure Traffic Advisories Issued

In an advisory posted on its social media channels at about 5.15pm, the ICA stated there is currently "very heavy" departure traffic at the checkpoint. The authority added that the traffic queue has extended significantly, reaching the BKE (Woodlands) Exit 10A. Motorists are warned that they can expect queuing times of two hours or longer during this period. This marks the third heavy departure traffic advisory issued by the authority on Friday.

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Earlier alerts were issued at 8.30am and again at about 2pm, indicating persistent congestion throughout the day. Checks on the Land Transport Authority (LTA)'s traffic cameras at 11am initially showed that traffic conditions along Woodlands Crossing and Woodlands Flyover were normal.

However, at that time, traffic along the Causeway was bumper to bumper, reaching the departure lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint. Conditions shifted by 7.45pm, with LTA camera checks showing heavy traffic along Woodlands Flyover and Woodlands Crossing. Conversely, traffic along the Causeway itself was reported as smooth at that specific time. Motorists are strongly advised to expect delays and to check live traffic conditions before embarking on their journey.

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Traveler Advice For Holiday Period

They should also drive with care and abide by all traffic regulations and instructions from ICA officers and traffic marshals deployed in the area. The LTA had previously issued an advisory on Nov 11, warning travellers to expect disruptions during the year-end holiday period. A higher volume of travellers is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Nov 20 this year to Jan 3, 2027.

Data from the Deepavali long weekend from Nov 6 to 9 revealed that more than two million people crossed the border. Traveller volume was highest on Nov 6, with more than 553,000 people clearing immigration through both land checkpoints. Whether travellers are chasing a weekend getaway or celebrating the end of the A-Levels, caution is advised. The ICA continues to monitor the situation closely as pedestrian and vehicular volumes remain elevated across the Causeway.