Delivery Rider's Vandalism, Dirty Delivery Bags, and JAIS' Halal Certification Rule Make News

A food delivery rider's unusual approach to proof of delivery leads to vandalism accusations, while another rider's dirty bag sparks concern. Meanwhile, Malaysia's JAIS enforces halal certification rules for non-halal restaurants. A Singapore-based design firm is also appointed to design a new co-working space.

Singapore: A delivery rider was recently accused of vandalism after being caught writing on a wall outside an HDB unit in Bukit Batok. A netizen shared the incident on Facebook, posting a surveillance footage that showed the rider near the wall, with the homeowner unsure of the rider's actions at the time.

The footage showed the rider taking a photo of the unit, placing the food on a rack, and then leaving. The homeowners later claimed that the rider had written a unit number on their gate as proof of delivery. Foodpanda, the company the rider was working for, issued a statement saying, 'Based on our review, the delivery partner was attempting to ensure the delivery could be properly verified as part of the proof-of-delivery process.

However, the approach taken was inappropriate and did not meet the standards we expect of our delivery partners.

' Foodpanda also stated that they had reached out to the customer directly to address the matter and offered compensation. The rider later expressed remorse for her actions and apologized to the homeowners. She agreed to paint over the writings on the wall with the homeowner's husband to address the concern.

In separate news, a food delivery rider recently gained attention online after an accident caused food to spill, revealing the condition of the delivery bag used to transport the order. A netizen posted on social media about seeing a food delivery rider's bicycle overturned, with noodles and soup spilling onto the ground. What caught their attention was the delivery bag's dirty condition and the presence of miscellaneous items, such as the rider's own beer.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has prohibited non-halal restaurants from displaying 'no pork, no lard' signs, insisting that businesses obtain official halal certification instead. In local news, Singapore-based design firm The Afternaut Group was appointed by Arcc Spaces to design its newest co-working space at the Bank of Singapore Centre, 63 Market Street, set to open in July





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Business Food Industry Delivery Rider Vandalism Foodpanda JAIS Halal Certification Co-Working Space

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