Darius Leow receives 11 weeks in prison for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a private hire vehicle driver in a dispute over parking at Sim Lim Square.

Darius Leow has been sentenced to 11 weeks in prison for a violent altercation that resulted in a fractured arm for a private hire vehicle driver.

Incident Details at Prinsep Street

The court case centers on an incident that occurred on March 14 at approximately 7:30 pm at Prinsep Street, near the Sim Lim Square complex in Singapore. Darius Leow, a 31-year-old delivery rider, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the victim, a 59-year-old private hire driver referred to as surnamed Su.

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The confrontation began when the victim attempted to park his vehicle. According to court documents reviewed by Shin Min Daily News, surnamed Su honked his horn at Leow, who was riding a motorcycle, to request that he move his vehicle. The rider was blocking the designated parking space that the driver intended to use.

Following the honking, Leow approached the private hire vehicle and opened the driver's side door. After a brief verbal exchange, the delivery rider slammed the car door shut and then moved his motorcycle away from the spot. This initial interaction set the stage for the more serious physical assault that would follow moments later.

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Assault and Injury Caused

The situation escalated when surnamed Su exited his vehicle. The driver intended to walk to the restrooms located within Sim Lim Square. As he prepared to leave the immediate area, Leow aggressively rammed into the victim from behind using his chest.

This forceful impact caused surnamed Su to lose his balance and fall forward. The collision resulted in a serious injury to his right arm. Medical assessments confirmed that the victim suffered a fracture of the right humerus bone.

Despite causing the injury, Leow did not remain at the scene to provide assistance or call for an ambulance. He immediately fled the location after the physical altercation concluded. The victim was left in significant pain with his right hand completely immobile and unable to move.

Intervention and Medical Aftermath

Passersby quickly noticed the disturbance and stepped forward to intervene. These members of the public successfully stopped Leow from continuing any further aggressive behavior, preventing the assault from worsening.

Once the immediate threat was neutralized by the bystanders, surnamed Su managed to use his phone to contact the police for help. He was subsequently transported to a hospital to receive treatment for his fractured humerus. The driver later recounted the events to the Chinese daily, stating that he had simply wanted to park in the designated space where he had a right to do so.

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The victim expressed his frustration regarding the incident, noting that he had refused to let the rider park in the spot initially. He emphasized that the rider's refusal to comply and subsequent physical attack were unjustified actions that led to his hospitalization.

Sentencing and Financial Damages

During the sentencing hearing, the judge determined that Darius Leow's actions constituted voluntarily causing grievous hurt. The maximum penalty for this offense under the law is five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. However, the court opted for a shorter custodial sentence given the specific circumstances and the defendant's guilty plea.

In addition to the 11-week jail term, the judge ordered Leow to pay compensation to the victim. The total damages amount to $5,067.11, which covers the medical and other related costs incurred by surnamed Su due to the injury.

The court set a strict deadline for the payment, requiring Darius Leow to pay the full $5,067.11 by December 3. The judgment included a stipulation that if Leow fails to make the payment by this date, he will face an additional two weeks of imprisonment.

This case highlights the severe legal consequences of road rage incidents in Singapore. The combination of custodial sentence and financial penalty serves as a deterrent for similar violent behaviors involving delivery riders and other motorists in high-traffic urban areas like Sim Lim Square.