Darius Leow pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt after ramming a private hire vehicle driver, resulting in an 11-week prison sentence and $5,067.11 in damages.

Darius Leow, a 31-year-old delivery rider, has been sentenced to 11 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt. The criminal conviction follows a violent altercation with a private hire vehicle (PHV) driver that occurred in central Singapore. The incident resulted in a fractured arm for the victim and highlighted escalating tensions between motorcyclists and car drivers on city roads.

The Incident At Prinsep Street

The conflict took place on March 14 at approximately 7:30 pm near Sim Lim Square along Prinsep Street. The 59-year-old victim, identified in court documents only by the surname Su, was attempting to park his vehicle in a designated bay. As Su maneuvered his car into the spot, he honked his horn to signal Darius Leow to move his motorcycle, which was obstructing the driver's path.

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Leow approached the private hire vehicle and opened the car door. He engaged in a brief conversation with Su before slamming the door shut and then shifting his motorcycle to allow parking. The immediate physical confrontation began shortly after Leow cleared the space, as Su exited his vehicle to relieve himself at a nearby restroom facility in the Sim Lim Square complex.

Leow Rammed Victim Causing Fracture

According to evidence presented to the court, Leow ran into the back of Su, using his chest to forcefully ram him. This aggressive physical contact caused the victim to fall forward onto the pavement. The impact was severe, resulting in a fractured right humerus for Su. Despite the serious nature of the injury, Leow did not remain at the scene to offer assistance or call for medical help.

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Instead, the delivery rider fled the location immediately after the attack. It was only after members of the public intervened to stop Leow and prevent further assault that the situation was de-escalated. However, Su was left in considerable pain with his right hand completely immobile, forcing him to summon police assistance and arrange for hospital transport on his own.

Victim Recounts Parking Dispute

During legal proceedings, the victim, surnamed Su, provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the injury. He told Shin Min Daily News that he had simply attempted to park in his designated spot. Su stated that Leow refused to yield and escalated the minor parking disagreement into physical violence. He emphasized his belief that he had the legal right to use the parking space he was maneuvering into.

Su noted that the assault was unprovoked from his perspective, describing Leow as a road bully who used excessive force over a routine traffic issue. The bystanders who stopped Leow played a critical role in ensuring the victim's safety after he had been knocked to the ground. Su eventually managed to contact the authorities despite his injury, leading to the identification and arrest of the perpetrator.

Judgment And Financial Damages

The presiding judge handed down a sentence of 11 weeks imprisonment for Darius Leow after he admitted to the charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt. In addition to the custodial term, the court ordered Leow to pay S$5,067.11 in damages to the victim. This compensation covers the medical and related costs incurred by the victim as a result of the fracture and assault.

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The court set December 3 as the deadline for the payment of damages. The judgment included a specific stipulation that Leow faces an additional two weeks of imprisonment if he fails to pay the awarded amount by the specified date. This financial penalty is in addition to the primary prison sentence for the violent act.

Legal Context For Assault Charges

The maximum penalty for the offense of voluntarily causing grievous hurt is significantly higher than the actual sentence given. Under Singapore law, the maximum punishment for this charge is five years in prison, and/or a fine of up to S$10,000. The 11-week sentence reflects the guilty plea and the specific circumstances of the case.

This case underscores the legal consequences for road rage incidents that result in physical injury. Courts take seriously any act that causes grievous hurt, regardless of the provocation involved. The judgment serves as a formal reprimand for Leow's actions and provides restitution for the physical trauma suffered by the private hire vehicle driver.