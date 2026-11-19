Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed receives three months jail for paying a 16-year-old for sexual services despite her false age claim, marking the fourth conviction in the case.

A 27-year-old deliveryman, Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed, has been sentenced to three months in jail for engaging the sexual services of a 16-year-old girl. The court accepted his guilty plea to charges related to the offense, which occurred in February 2024, despite the minor's false claim that she was around 20 years old.

Conviction Details and Financial Transaction

On November 18, Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed formally pleaded guilty in court to engaging the sexual services of a person below 18 years of age. During the incident, he paid the unnamed teenager $30 via digital transfer for the encounter. Although Ameerulah asked for the girl's age, he did not independently verify the truthfulness of her statement that she was approximately 20 years old at the time.

Also read Pakistani Man Asif Merchant Sentenced to 27 Years for Plot to Kill Trump

The court documents reveal that Ameerulah engaged in protected sexual intercourse with the minor. He was charged in August alongside seven other individuals who were also accused of offenses involving the same 16-year-old girl. He was the fourth person from this group to face sentencing, following earlier convictions of other associates involved in the broader investigation.

Methods Used to Arrange the Offense

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lu Huiyi detailed the sequence of events leading to the crime during the proceedings. In 2024, Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed, who worked as a deliveryman, noticed a message in a Telegram chat group that offered a "service." He contacted the unnamed sender directly through the platform to arrange the meeting.

Advertisement

On February 20, 2024, Ameerulah picked up the 16-year-old girl in a van. He then drove to a carpark where the sexual act took place inside the vehicle. The specific mechanisms by which his offense was discovered are not disclosed in public court documents, but he was subsequently arrested in September 2024 for his role in the incident.

Related Convictions and Ongoing Legal Process

The sentencing of Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed is part of a larger judicial process addressing the exploitation of the minor. Earlier in the year, the court handled cases involving other co-accused individuals. In October, Muhammad 'Aizat Khalis Daud, aged 38, was ordered to serve a month in jail for his involvement.

Before that conviction, Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak, 26, was also dealt with by the court for similar offenses related to the same victim. These sequential rulings highlight the ongoing efforts to address the criminal network surrounding the case. Authorities continue to process the remaining charges against the other individuals involved in the August arrests.